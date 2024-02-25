TWICE’s latest album With YOU-th tops iTunes Charts across the globe including U.S and Japan

TWICE has recently unveiled their latest mini album titled With YOU-th and it is already off to a promising start. Consisting of nine members including Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Mina, Sana, Chaeyong, Dahyun, and Tzuyu, TWICE is undoubtedly one of the dominating and most-beloved girl groups in the K-pop landscape. Hence, Their long-awaited comeback is bound to create headlines. Let’s check out the details of their latest album’s success.

TWICE dominates global iTunes Charts with album With YOU-th

The third-generation group TWICE has finally made their much-awaited comeback with their 13th mini album With YOU-th, released on February 23 at 2 pm KST(10:30 am IST). Shortly after the premiere, the album soared high to the iTunes chart, in many countries worldwide.

According to an updated report by JYP Entertainment on February 25, With YOU-th has already claimed the no.1 position on iTunes Top Albums charts in almost 23 countries including Japan, the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, and more.

Along with global charts, TWICE is also dominating domestic charts with their latest comeback. On the day of its release, the album With YOU-th hit the top position in the daily album charts of Circle Chart and Hanteo.

Similarly, the album has soared to new heights sales-wise, shattering their previous first-week records. As reported by the Hanteo chart on February 24, TWICE bagged sales of over 760000 copies, setting the K-pop industry ablaze.

Advertisement

About TWICE's new album With YOU-th

On February 23, TWICE also revealed the music video of ONE SPARK, the title track of With YOU-th. The glamorous music video garnered major attention after its release and hit the first rank on YouTube’s Worldwide Trending Music Video.

This new album from TWICE features a total of six songs, including the title track ONE SPARK, a pre-release single I GOT YOU, and four more songs titled RUSH, NEW NEW, BLOOM, and YOU GET ME.

On February 23, TWICE also made their appearance on NBC’s popular morning program The Today Show as part of the Citi Music Series. During the show, TWICE performed their new tracks ONE SPARK and the English single I GOT YOU.

The K-pop sensation group is now scheduled to hold a comeback live titled Our Golden Day, which will be streamed on their official YouTube channel on February 27 at 7:30 pm KST(4:00 PM IST). It can also be accessed through JYP Nation Naver TV.

TWICE’s fandom, ONCE is highly anticipating the live stream, as the group will exclusively communicate with fans worldwide, through the comeback live.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TWICE’S ONE SPARK music video unveiled: 10 moments you missed out on in the music video