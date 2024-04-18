Report: Kundali Bhagya's Sana Sayyad is pregnant with first baby; to be replaced from show? READ

As per a leading media house, Kundali Bhagya's Sana Sayyad who plays the character of Palki is speculated to be expecting her first baby and can be replaced from the show soon.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Updated on Apr 18, 2024 | 12:39 PM IST | 2.8K
Imaad Shamsi, Sana Sayyad
Imaad Shamsi and Sana Sayyad (PC: Sana's Instagram)

Sana Sayyad is one of the few actresses who don't believe in taking long breaks. The talented actress bagged shows one after the other in a short period of time and has been entertaining viewers with her acting chops for many years. While Sayyad is a brilliant actress, seems like she is going to get promoted in her real life soon, as reports suggest that Sana is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time.

Reports: Sana Sayyad is pregnant

As per Saas Bahu Aur Saazish's report, actress Sana Sayyad who plays the character of Palki in Kundali Bhagya, is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Imaad Shamsi soon. As per the Instagram handle of the media publication, Sana might get replaced from the show. Sana and Imaad got married in the year 2021.

Take a look at Sana Sayyad and Imad Shamsi's travel pictures from January 2024:


Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi's love story

Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi were friends from college; however, they were not in a relationship at that time. It was only after they reconnected and began to hang out in the same group that they developed feelings for each other. Imaad and Sana got married on June 25, 2021, in the presence of their close family and friends.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

Sana's friends from Divya Drishti, including Adhvik Mahajan and Nyrra Banerji among others, attended the wedding festivities.

More about Sana Sayyad

Sana Sayyad started her career with Splitsvilla and was one of the promising contestants to win the show. Post-Splitsvilla, she did a show titled Papa By Chance; however, she gained recognition for her performance in Divya Drishti. Post that, there was no looking back for Sayyad, as she did many shows like Lockdown Ki Lovestory and Spy Bahu before bagging Kundali Bhagya as the female lead.

We contacted Sana to verify the news but she remained unavailable. Messages sent to her are awaiting a response.

ALSO READ: Eid 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Kundali Bhagya fame Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali share their excitement for the festival

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui, a BMM graduate with a specialization in Journalism, boasts an impressive and diverse career spanning

...

Credits: SBS' Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles