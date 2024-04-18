Sana Sayyad is one of the few actresses who don't believe in taking long breaks. The talented actress bagged shows one after the other in a short period of time and has been entertaining viewers with her acting chops for many years. While Sayyad is a brilliant actress, seems like she is going to get promoted in her real life soon, as reports suggest that Sana is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time.

Reports: Sana Sayyad is pregnant

As per Saas Bahu Aur Saazish's report, actress Sana Sayyad who plays the character of Palki in Kundali Bhagya, is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Imaad Shamsi soon. As per the Instagram handle of the media publication, Sana might get replaced from the show. Sana and Imaad got married in the year 2021.

Take a look at Sana Sayyad and Imad Shamsi's travel pictures from January 2024:

Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi's love story

Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi were friends from college; however, they were not in a relationship at that time. It was only after they reconnected and began to hang out in the same group that they developed feelings for each other. Imaad and Sana got married on June 25, 2021, in the presence of their close family and friends.

Sana's friends from Divya Drishti, including Adhvik Mahajan and Nyrra Banerji among others, attended the wedding festivities.

More about Sana Sayyad

Sana Sayyad started her career with Splitsvilla and was one of the promising contestants to win the show. Post-Splitsvilla, she did a show titled Papa By Chance; however, she gained recognition for her performance in Divya Drishti. Post that, there was no looking back for Sayyad, as she did many shows like Lockdown Ki Lovestory and Spy Bahu before bagging Kundali Bhagya as the female lead.

We contacted Sana to verify the news but she remained unavailable. Messages sent to her are awaiting a response.

