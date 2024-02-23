TWICE’S ONE SPARK music video unveiled: 10 moments you missed out on in the music video

TWICE, the sparking K-pop girl group is here to shine bright and loud. TWICE released its 13th mini album With YOU-th on February 23, at 2 PM KST. The album is bubbling up the star-studded girl group’s dazzling energy and aura. The album has six tracks, out of which I GOT YOU was dropped three weeks ago on February 2, as a pre-release track for the With YOU-th mini album.

TWICE’s ONE SPARK video is all that shines is glitter

TWICE with its latest music video drop of ONE SPARK have once again proven that they are here in the K-pop game to stay and they are sparkling as they do so. The music video of the title track of With YOU-th ONE SPARK is all that shines is glitter, it is filled with crackers, humongous and luxurious sets and strong choreography. TWICE is a nine-member K-pop girl group under JYP Entertainment that comprises members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

Ten best monumental moments of TWICE’s ONE SPARK music video

1. The subtle spark begin

The video begins with Chaeyoung as she walks with the clicky clack of her heels and with her charming style waves the flag with her beginning verse. The beginning is very aesthetically designed as the focus is on Chaeyoung and the way she says ‘One Spark baby’ and at the right moment, a bunch of sparkles burst out of her fingers completing the alluring ambiance the video wants to establish.

2. The dance sequence in huge glamorous dancing hall

TWICE captivates with their dance moves as much as their vocals. The whole sequence in the huge dining hall, which is probably out of a castle looks dreamy and at the same time pops with the dancing moves of the sparkling girl group TWICE. The attires of all the nine members stand out and accentuate the whole setup.

3. NAYEON’s chorus

ONE SPARK’s first chorus where the TWICE’s NAYEON shines is a treat for your eyes. Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu in black and silver against the silver abstract backdrop look stunning. The dance steps are a cherry on the top with the hook playing and the members dancing their hook steps, the whole sequence becomes memorable.

4. MINA in red is dressed to kill

In the dining sequence a moment where the members of the group create waves with MINA in the middle flows like a smooth sparking river, in perfect melody with the entire song’s set up. MINA looks utterly beautiful in her red dress and is able to grab the attention of the audience with her visuals and style.

5. SANA in a silver beaded crop top amongst mirror backdrop

SANA of TWICE catches your eyes as she dreamingly sings her two lines sitting majestically centered against a beautiful mirrored backdrop.

6. JIHYO’s lines and the way she mesmerizes

JIHYO in the dining hall sequence dances and makes her way through to the middle and drops some beautiful dance moves. Later in the video she laced in an outstanding silver-shining ensemble making sparks fly out of her hands. This part stands out with the strong lines and the way she controls the spotlight.

7. JEONGYEON takes the lead

JEONGYEON is a strong lead and when she takes the spot it is all shining yet blazing with fire. She sings the beginning of the second chorus and dances with complete focus on her in the music video. She looks ravishing in the cream-white ensemble she wears in this part.

8. TZUYU and MOMO

MOMO’s dance sequence with her strong moves is as striking as ever. You can’t take your eyes off her. In the next verse, TZUYU takes over with her verse and she stands in the middle as TWICE creates waves around her, as a recreation of the previous scene. We later see her again with a blazing ball in her hands, which is like their memories together. The sequence is enchanting.

9. Humungous sets

TWICE’s ONE SPARK becomes more striking as a music video with their bigger-than-life, luxurious, and lavish sets which change many times in the entire music video. The sets are remarkable and arresting as they catch the attention of the fans. TWICE shines brighter than ever against these larger-than-life sets, ONE SPARK sings of reaching out for your biggest dreams and not stopping until you reach them. The sets add meaning to those lyrics.

10. The banging end

TWICE’s ONE SPARK starts with sparks flying here and there as the video grows and metaphorically the group TWICE. The time and dates change to timeless, stating that TWICE and their sparks, the shine they emit are timeless, they are here forever. The end is banging as ever, TWICE stands on a bridge and dances on the main hook with their distinct dance steps and choreography which looks powerful. The sparks now have become big fireworks that go off around them as they dance on the bridge and the song ends with songs of these fireworks dying slowly.

TWICE’S ONE SPARK is burning bright and sparkly as we look at this video again and again.