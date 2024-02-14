TXT's Soobin presents fans with cover of Choi Yu Ree's Forest for Valentine's Day; WATCH

TXT’s Soobin spreads love on Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt gift for fans. At midnight KST on February 14, he unveiled a stunning cover of Choi Yu Ree’s Forest, accompanied by an artfully crafted video that beautifully encapsulates the essence of the soulful song.

Tomorrow X Together’s charming leader, Soobin, delighted fans on Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt gift – a stunning cover of Choi Yu Ree’s Forest. Released at midnight KST on February 14, the cover showcases Soobin’s musical prowess and heartfelt expression.

Accompanied by an artfully filmed video, the cover not only captivates with its melodic charm but also visually encapsulates the essence of the soulful track. Soobin’s rendition adds a touch of warmth to the romantic occasion, making it an ideal gift for fans.

In a gesture of appreciation, Soobin generously shared download links for his cover, ensuring that fans can enjoy his rendition beyond the realms of streaming platforms. This Valentine’s Day surprise from Soobin demonstrates his sincere connection with fans, creating a memorable and touching moment for the TXT fandom.

Watch Soobin’s cover of Forest by Choi Yu Ree here;

More details about Tomorrow X Together’s recent engagements

Tomorrow X Together continues to make waves in the music scene with their latest endeavors. Their fifth EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, released on January 27, 2023, showcased their evolving musicality.

In a groundbreaking move, TXT became the first K-pop group to headline at Lollapalooza in March 2023, reaffirming their global impact. The band expanded their horizons with the release of their second Japanese album, Sweet, on July 5, featuring the original Japanese track Ajisai no yōna koi (Hydrangea Love). Additionally, they collaborated with the Jonas Brothers on the single Do It Like That.

TXT's diverse musical spectrum was further demonstrated in their third Korean studio album, The Name Chapter: Freefall, released on October 13. Notably, they collaborated with Japanese composer Hiroyuki Sawano for the opening theme of the 2024 anime series Solo Leveling, titled LEveL. These achievements solidify TXT's position as trailblazers in the global music industry.

