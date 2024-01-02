U-KISS’ Hoon and ex-Girls Day member Hwang Ji Seon blessed with a baby boy

U-KISS's Hoon and ex-Girl's Day member Hwang Ji Seon celebrated the birth of their baby boy on January 2. They took to social media to share heartfelt messages and adorable photos, expressing their overwhelming happiness and gratitude.

U-KISS’ Hoon and ex- Girls Day member Hwang Ji Seon welcome baby boy

On January 2, U-KISS member Hoon celebrated the arrival of his first son, as announced by his agency Tango Music. Both mother and child are reported to be in good health following the joyous occasion.

Sharing a heartfelt moment on Instagram, Hoon posted a picture of his newborn's feet, expressing profound happiness after the 10-month wait. He conveyed immense gratitude to his wife and son, pledging to strive towards being a good father.

Hwang Ji Seon, former Girl's Day member and Hoon's wife, echoed the sentiment by sharing a similar picture in color, accompanied by a message expressing gratitude.

The couple's expressions of joy and gratitude have resonated with fans, marking this special milestone in their lives as they welcome their newborn into the world. Congratulations poured in from well-wishers, celebrating the happiness of the growing family.

All you need to know about Hoon and Hwang Ji Seon’s timeline together

Hoon and former Girl's Day member Hwang Ji Seon shared their journey through significant milestones, starting with their enchanting wedding on May 29. Hosted by U-KISS's Soohyun, the ceremony featured heartfelt performances from Kiseop, 2F's Shin Yong Jae and Kim Won Joo, and Geeks' Louie with U Sung Eun, capturing beautiful moments among the couple and their guests.

Announcing their marital union on May 6, Hoon penned a touching letter expressing his joy. Their happiness continued to blossom as they revealed the anticipation of parenthood on October 4. Hoon excitedly shared the news on Instagram, expressing gratitude for their forthcoming son, eagerly waiting to embrace fatherhood and ensure a life filled with love and blessings for their child.

Their timeline, marked by a heartfelt wedding and the anticipation of their first child, showcased a journey brimming with love, hope, and heartfelt celebrations.

