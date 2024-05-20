Ektaa Kapoor took to social media today to share a post on one of her first serials, Hum Paanch completing 29 years. The classic Hindi comedy serial, Hum Paanch still continues to hold a special place in the hearts of viewers which is evident by the comments other actors and netizens dropped in the thread.

Ektaa Kapoor on Hum Paanch completing 29 years

A few hours ago, Ektaa Kapoor posted the opening song and clip of the serial Hum Paanch on Instagram. The video also shows the caption, “Celebrating 29 years of one of the best comedies of 90s.”

The serial which aired from 1995 to 2006 was the first serial produced by Ektaa Kapoor on Zee TV. This show gave the television queen her first taste of success.

Watch Ektaa Kapoor’s video here:

The caption accompanying the video reflected her humor as she mentioned the infamous dialogue, ‘aunty mat kaho na (Don’t call me aunty)’ and wrote that from writing this dialogue to now using it in life, the years have gone by.

It reads, “In 29 years I went from writing’ aunty mat kaho na ‘ to saying ‘ aunty mat kaho na! misss u (Imtiaz’ bhai our genius writer who we lost few@years ago)……….#old days ( was. Gonna post this a month ago but detox n releases delayed this memorable post)” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Reaction of netizens

The video brought back a flood of memories for the netizens. Many users commented how they often go back to the serial when they want to watch something sunny and it's their comfort content.

Actor Karan Singh Chhabra dropped a series of red hearts, and wrote, "Imagine dancing on a song and opening the door ! Everytime ! #nostalgia."

One user wrote, "Fav. Memory from our Childhood ..Thank you!"

Talking about Hum Paanch, the serial starred a very young Vidya Balan. Other notable actors in lead roles included Ashok Saraf, Rakhee Tandon, Bhairavi Raichura, and Vandana Pathak.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15’s Rakhi Sawant's surgery is successful; ex-husband updates about her health condition