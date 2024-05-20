Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 to release on THIS date; makers confirm with first single announcement

Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s Indian 2 is undoubtedly one of the year's most anticipated sequels. A sequel to the 1996 released Indian, Indian 2 has been in the pipeline for over 5 years now, with multiple delays and postponements affecting the film’s momentum.

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 gets new release date

Now, finally, the makers took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce a new release date for Indian 2. The film’s producers Lyca Productions wrote on X, “Releasing worldwide in cinemas 12th July 2024!”

Indian 2 first single release date

Along with the film’s release date, the makers also dropped the release date of the first single from Indian 2. “The first single from Indian 2 in Rockstar Anirudh musical is dropping on May 22nd! Get ready to welcome the Senapathy!”

Anirudh Ravichander is the talk of the town at the moment with the release of the Fear song from Jr.NTR’s Devara. Anirudh’s pulsating beats and impressive vocals have helped the song become an instant chartbuster.

No sooner than a few hours passed since the release of the Fear song than an update about Anirudh's next song came in the form of a tweet via Indian 2 producers Lyca Productions.

Everything you need to know about Indian 2 so far

As mentioned earlier, Indian 2 is the sequel to Shankar and Kamal Haasan’s cult classic Indian. The film continues from the events in the first part with the ‘Ulaganayagan’ returning to his role as Senapathy.

Indian 2 boasts a stellar cast of Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek, Brahmanandam, Nedumudi Venu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Manobala and other talented actors.

Ravi Varman handled the cinematography while Sreekar Prasad edited the film. Indian 2 has been primarily shot in Tamil but will be released as Bharateeyudu 2 in its Telugu dubbed version and Hindustani 2 in its Hindi dubbed version.

If things go according to plan, Indian 2 will be released in theatres on July 12th, 2024 with no further postponements. Furthermore, Indian 3 will hit the big screens six months after the release of Indian 2, as stated by Kamal Haasan himself.

