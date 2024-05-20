Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa keep giving a candid peek into their lives through their daily vlogs. In their latest one, the duo informed fans about being invited by Farah Khan for a lunch party at a fancy restaurant. Meanwhile, they also talked about their experience of watching Kapil Sharma's new comedy-celebrity talk venture, The Great Indian Kapil Show.

In their vlog, Bharti Singh revealed who her favorite artist from the show is and asserted how they ended up watching a few episodes more than once.

Bharti Singh on The Great Indian Kapil Show

On their way to meet Farah Khan and have lunch with the acclaimed filmmaker, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa told the viewers about their experience of watching The Great Indian Kapil Show. Bharti said, "Kapil bhai ka jo show hai na, kuchh episodes toh aise hain ki humne do-teen baar dekhe hain. Bahut funny (Speaking of Kapil's show, some episodes are such that we have seen them two-three times. Very funny)."

Further, talking about the team of Kapil's new venture, Bharti Singh commented, "Waise toh saare best hain hi lekin Sunil Grover (Although all of them are best but Sunil Grover...)" and then started singing the comedian's song '9 baje duty shuru hoti hai.'

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa enjoy lunch with Farah Khan

Before meeting Farah Khan at the restaurant, Bharti Singh remarked how the filmmaker finds solace in cooking and feeding people. Bharti and Haarsh expected that Farah would treat them to Indian or desi cuisines, but they relished a few Japanese dishes. The trio enjoyed eating sushi, tiramisu, and black fungus udon.

On their way back home, Bharti said that Tiramisu was the tastiest of all and meanwhile Haarsh Limbachiyaa quipped, "Farah mam unke saamne 'I don't like Tiramisu' lekin khaya Farah mam ne bhi utna hi (In front of them, Farah mam consistently expressed that she doesn't like Tiramisu but she ate quite well)." This statement left the Dance Deewanue 4 host in splits. Lastly, after reaching home, Haarsh went to the gym.

