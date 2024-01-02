What is BLISSOO? BLACKPINK's Jisoo likely to join her brother's company BIOMOM for solo activities: Report

It has been reported by K-media that Jisoo of BLACKPINK has signed with her brother's company which is called BIOMOM. The company primarily focuses on food for kids, however, with Jisoo it will also start a new artist management wing called BLISSOO.

In an exclusive report from Xportnews on January 2, it has been revealed that BLACKPINK's Jisoo is set to manage her solo activities with her older brother's company, BIOMOM. Known for its focus on healthy functional food for infants and toddlers, BIOMOM, led by Jisoo's brother, Kim Jung Hun, has recently made waves by expanding into the entertainment industry. The new business plan, announced through a recruitment notice for BLISSOO, the entertainment section of BIOMOM, has sparked speculation about Jisoo's involvement.

The recruitment notice, accompanied by Jisoo's photo, emphasized BLISSOO's commitment to rapidly growing its entertainment business both domestically and internationally. This has fueled anticipation that Jisoo will be managed under her family's supervision, with the company hiring staff for various roles, including video content managers and experienced artists in charge of security.

Despite the buzz surrounding Jisoo's reported move, a BIOMOM representative conveyed uncertainty regarding the connection between BIOMOM and BLISSOO, stating, "It is difficult to define the relationship with BLISSOO, and we do not even know the CEO's family relationship."

Following Jisoo’s departure from YG Entertainment to pursue her solo journey, the alleged collaboration with BIOMOM hints at a family-managed system. With a strong bond already established between Jisoo and her brother, expectations are high for this new chapter in her career, as she seeks to bring her unique talents to the forefront under a one-person agency system.

An update on BLACKPINK’s latest activities

Meanwhile On December 29 KST, YG Entertainment issued a formal statement confirming the commitment of BLACKPINK members to exclusively engage in group promotions under the agency's banner. The media release to Herald Pop clarified that each member, having renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment, would focus solely on collective endeavors, ruling out any additional agreements for individual pursuits.

Preceding the official announcement, Jennie took the initiative to announce the launch of her new label, OA (ODD ATELIER), signaling her intention to embark on solo ventures beyond BLACKPINK. While specific plans for individual activities in 2024 remain undisclosed for the other members, industry insiders offer insights into potential directions for Lisa and Jisoo.

Insiders speculate that Lisa is in talks with an overseas agency, suggesting a potential international venture. Simultaneously, there are indications that Jisoo is exploring opportunities to advance her acting career.

