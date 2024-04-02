Uncle Samsik confirms OTT release date: Song Kang Ho is enigmatic but shady gentleman loved by all; WATCH teaser

Uncle Samsik, starring Song Kang Ho, Byun Yo Han, Jin Ki Joo, and more, is geared up to release this summer. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together for this thrilling plot. Set in the 1960s, the drama explores the lives of two men who are very different from each other and respond differently when they face crisis. Here are the details of the release.

Uncle Samsik confirms release date on OTT platform

On April 1, Disney+ confirmed that Uncle Samsik is scheduled to premiere on May 15 and will be streaming on the OTT platform. The drama stars Song Kang Ho, Byun Yo Han, Jin Ki Joo, Lee Kyu Hyung and Seo Hyun Woo. Song Kang Ho takes on the role of Uncle Samsik, who is loved by many but hated by many. He is an enigmatic personality around whom there are many curiosities and mysteries. The actor is best known for portraying Kim Hi Taek in the Oscar-winner Parasite. This would mark his first appearance in a drama. He has worked in films like Taxi Driver, The Throne, Emergency Declaration, and many more. Watch the teaser here.

More about Uncle Samsik

Uncle Samsik is scheduled to release on May 15 and will be streaming on Disney+. There will be sixteen episodes in total, and two new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

The drama tells the story of two men and their bromance. It is set in a turbulent 1960s Korea that was facing war. Uncle Samsik is a man who fends for himself always and makes sure that he has three meals a day even in a war-torn Korea. On the other hand, Kim San is an elite man from the Korean Military Academy. He is an idealistic person who wants to make Korea comfortable for all.

The project is written and directed by Shin Yeon Shick, who is also known for Cobweb, Cassiopeia, Dong Ju: The Portrait of a Poet, and more.

