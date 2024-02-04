Lee Hanee-Lee Jong Won's Knight Flower rules ratings; Park Hyung Sik-Park Shin Hye's Doctor Slump holds steady

Amid AFC Asian Cup coverage, weekend dramas stood their ground in viewership on February 3. MBC's Knight Flower maintained its top spot with a record-high Saturday rating of 12.6%, while SBS's Flex x Cop remained stable at 6.3%. KBS 2TV's Korea-Khitan War saw a slight rise to 9.7% while JTBC's Doctor Slump held a consistent 5.1%.

Knight Flower tops ratings; Doctor Slump holds steady in weekend drama battle

Despite facing tough competition from the AFC Asian Cup coverage, a slew of weekend dramas demonstrated resilience in viewership on the night of February 3.

MBC's popular drama Knight Flower continued its dominance, securing the top spot in its time slot with an impressive average nationwide rating of 12.6 percent. This marked a notable achievement as it represented the show's highest Saturday ratings to date.

SBS introduced its new drama Flex x Cop, which competes in the same time slot as Knight Flower. The series maintained stability, achieving an average nationwide rating of 6.3 percent for its fourth episode.

KBS 2TV's Korea-Khitan War experienced a slight rise, reaching an average nationwide rating of 9.7 percent for its latest episode.

Over at JTBC, the new drama Doctor Slump sustained its momentum, maintaining a consistent nationwide average rating of 5.1 percent from the previous week for its third episode. In contrast, tvN's Captivating the King saw a dip, falling to an average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent for its fifth episode.

TV Chosun's My Happy Ending experienced an ascent, reaching an average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent for the night.

Finally, KBS 2TV's Live Your Own Life continued to dominate Sunday night as the most-watched program, securing an impressive average nationwide rating of 20.6 percent. The diverse landscape of weekend dramas showcased their ability to captivate audiences amid stiff competition.

About Knight Flower

Knight Flower is an ongoing South Korean TV series, based on a webtoon that debuted on KakaoPage in August 2023. Premiering on MBC TV on January 12, 2024, the drama airs every Friday and Saturday and is available for streaming on various platforms. The storyline centers on Jo Yeo Hwa (played by Lee Hanee), a widow leading a dual life, engaging in clandestine activities to assist those in need. The main cast includes Lee Hanee, Moon Seung Yu, and Lee Jong Won. Knight Flower unfolds a tale of intrigue, martial arts, and a widow's secret altruistic endeavors in Joseon.

About Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump is a current South Korean romantic comedy TV series directed by Oh Hyun Jong, written by Baek Seon Woo. Premiered on JTBC on January 27, 2024, the series airs every Saturday and Sunday, with streaming available on TVING in South Korea and Netflix in select regions. The storyline revolves around Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jeong Woo (Park Hyung Sik), former high school rivals forced to cohabit in a rooftop room after facing setbacks in their medical careers, turning their initially contentious relationship into an unexpected romantic journey

