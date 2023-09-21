What does V think of NewJeans’ Hyein’s cover of his song Slow Dancing? BTS member reacts

New Jeans’ Hyein blessed our ears on September 20 when the group’s official YouTube account uploaded her cover of V’s song Slow Dancing. Her cover got her a lot of attention and appreciation from both BTS fans and NewJeans fans. V also didn’t shy away from sharing his feelings about the cover and posted his reaction publicly on his Instagram story.

V’s reaction to Hyein’s cover

Slow Dancing is the main song from V’s debut solo album Layover. The song also has its own piano version which is also a part of the tracklist as a bonus. It is definitely a hit romantic soul track and has been trending on various music platforms globally.

When NewJeans’ Hyein uploaded her cover to her senior’s song, V didn't hold back on his appreciation either. The Rainy Days singer went ahead to put up Hyein’s cover on his Instagram story to show his support. V was so pleased with the cover that he also wrote on his story requesting Hyein to release the song as a track.

On September 16, NewJeans also joined the Slow Dancing challenge with V. The girl group and V grooved to the music and enjoyed the chill vibes of the song. As the BTS member had confirmed that the choreography for the song would be freestyle and different every time, all members could be seen moving in a relaxed fashion. Previously the two had also collaborated when V took part in the Hype Boy challenge which was wildly loved by fans.

Hyein also shared her thoughts about the song and revealed that the song felt very comfortable to her on the first listen. She also added that the second verse seemed melancholic to her and admitted that she was not sure if she understood why those particular lyrics made her feel that way.

V’s current activities

V is currently promoting his solo album Layover. The album consists of 6 tracks in total. The singer has been performing at music shows and appeared as a guest on various variety shows. On September 20 it was announced that all BTS members have renewed their contracts with HYBE under BIGHIT MUSIC.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans' Hyein treats fans with a cover of BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing; shares experience listening to song