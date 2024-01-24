During a recent interview, RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad was asked a few questions about the SS Rajamouli directorial, particularly about the characters of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The ace writer’s replies to these questions have caused quite a controversy among Jr NTR fans on social media, who have been hurt by the writer’s remarks.

Initially, Vijayendra Prasad was asked about the pre-climax portions of RRR, where Ram Charan was seen in the getup of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, a revered freedom fighter.

Did Vijayendra Prasad imagine Ram Charan as Lord Shri Ram?

When asked if those scenes intended to show him as Lord Shri Ram, Vijayendra Prasad in an interview with Mahaa Max said that the intention was to just show him as Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, but the people in the North viewed him as Lord Ram, so it worked out well, but that was not the intention.

The writer added, “Even Jr NTR had the lines Bheemam Bhairavam indicating that he is the mighty Bheem, but maybe because he did not have the costume, it didn’t connect with people as much as Ram Charan’s getup.”

Vijayendra Prasad about whose character stayed with him the most?

But it is really the next question, and more so, the reply to the next question that put Vijayendra Prasad in the target range of NTR fans. The interviewer reminded Vijayendra Prasad about a time when he was asked, “Which character will stay with you after the film is over, Ram Charan’s or NTR’s?”

To which, Vijayendra Prasad in an old interview had replied, "Ram Charan's character will 100 percent stay with you more." The interviewer, then furthered his question and asked, “Why did you say that?”

To which Vijayendra Prasad replied, “While writing the film I never imagined such a scenario. I don’t write my characters according to the characters. In fact, we know the acting calibre of Jr NTR, he can eat up the screen space with his mere presence. But maybe the getup of Lord Shri Ram worked its magic on me as well.”

When asked about how he courageously admitted such a thing, the writer smiled as he replied, “I’m just saying how I felt, where is the courage in this.”

Immediately after this, he said, “This is not to discredit Jr NTR’s character or his ability as an actor at all. In fact, Jr NTR’s character is very hard, Ram Charan’s character has multiple shades, it is a complex character but Jr NTR has mainly three emotions, innocence, kindness, and betrayal and he has to carry these three emotions throughout the film, and act as a supporting role to the film.”

NTR fans unleash hate comments on X (formerly known as Twitter)

This statement of Vijayendra Prasad, calling NTR’s character a supporting role has enraged fans of the actor, leading to multiple spats on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Not only that, this has led to multiple spats between fans of Jr NTR and fans of Ram Charan, and they are doing their best to put the other actor down. At a time when Indian cinema is progressing towards unity, it is unfortunate to witness such events.

Vijayendra Prasad is one of the most well-renowned writers in Indian cinema and has contributed significantly to the growth of Telugu cinema.

Amidst these fights on Twitter, some neutral fans expressed how both actors had significant roles and that these fights were not required.