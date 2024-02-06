Will Girl’s Day fame Hyeri lead mystery thriller GL drama Friendly Rivalry? Agency responds

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri is in talks to take on a new challenge as the female lead in TVING’s original GL (Girls’ Love) drama, Friendly Rivalry. According to her agency, Hyeri is positively reviewing the offer to portray Yoo Jae Yi, potentially marking her return to the small screen after her last appearance in the MBC drama May I Help You?

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri is poised to take on a thrilling new role in the upcoming GL (Girls’ Love) drama Friendly Rivalry. According to K-media reports on February 6, Hyeri is being considered for the lead role in TVING’s original series based on a webtoon by writer Song Chae Yoon. The mystery thriller delves into the intense competition between high school students Yoo Jae Yi and Seul Gi, unraveling their hidden desires and madness.

Hyeri's agency, Creative Group ING, has confirmed that the actress is positively reviewing the offer to star in the drama. If she accepts, it will mark her return to the small screen since her last appearance in the MBC drama May I Help You? which concluded in December 2022.

Lee Hyeri, known mononymously as Hyeri, is a South Korean actress, singer, and TV personality born on June 9, 1994. Rising to fame as the youngest member of the girl group Girl's Day, she gained immense popularity, earning the title Nation's Little Sister. Hyeri joined Girl's Day in 2010, contributing to their success with hits like Nothing Lasts Forever. Beyond her music career, she became a household name through her appearances on shows like Real Men (2014). With her talent, charm, and versatility, Hyeri has established herself as a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry.

The potential casting of Hyeri as Yoo Jae Yi has sparked excitement among fans, anticipating her portrayal of the complex character. As she gears up for her possible role, Hyeri continues to captivate audiences with her versatility, with an upcoming film Victory also on the horizon.

