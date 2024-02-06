Queen of Tears teaser OUT: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's romantic drama confirms March 9 premiere

Queen of Tears, the much-anticipated drama, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, teases viewers with a captivating glimpse. The recently released teaser sets the stage for a compelling narrative, leaving fans eager for the drama's premiere on March 9.

Queen Of Tears unveils teaser featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won

On February 6, tvN tantalized fans with a brief trailer clip of the highly anticipated drama Queen Of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. The 15-second teaser offers a glimpse into the tumultuous relationship between the two protagonists, heightening anticipation for the drama's release on March 9.

With its emotive storyline and stellar cast, Queen Of Tears promises to captivate viewers with its compelling narrative and powerful performances. Fans eagerly await the premiere to delve into the emotional journey that lies ahead in this much-talked-about drama.

All you need to know about upcoming drama Queen Of Tears

Queen of Tears is set to grace the small screen with a riveting narrative of a married couple in crisis. Scheduled to premiere on tvN on March 9, 2024, this South Korean drama unfolds the story of Baek Hyun Woo, portrayed by Kim Soo Hyun, a legal director born in a rural area, and his wife Hong Hae In, played by Kim Ji Won, a third-generation chaebol and director of Queens Department Store. The series, co-directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, delves into their tumultuous relationship, promising a blend of drama and emotion.

The cast includes Park Sung Hoon as Yoon Eun Seong, a former Wall Street analyst, and Kwak Dong Yeon as Hong Soo Cheol, Hae In's younger brother and CEO of Queens Mart. Lee Joo Bin takes on the role of Cheon Da Hye, Soo Cheol's elegant wife. As the drama explores themes of love, pride, and family dynamics, Queen of Tears is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and stellar ensemble cast. The series will also be available for streaming on Netflix in selected regions, offering a wider audience the opportunity to immerse themselves in the emotional journey of the characters. Get ready for a captivating exploration of love and life when Queen of Tears graces the screens every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 KST.

