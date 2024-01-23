Exhuma characters posters OUT: Lee Do Hyun and Kim Go Eun's occult mystery film to premiere on THIS date

Exhuma, the upcoming film that unveiled haunting character posters, has set the stage for a spine-chilling experience for its viewers. Featuring a stellar cast including Lee Do Hyun, Kim Go Eun, Choi Min Sik, and Yoo Hae Jin, this occult mystery, gracing the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, is scheduled to premiere on February 22. Brace yourself for an intriguing expedition into the enigmatic realms of suspense and thrills.

Individual character posters for Exhuma are unveiled

The highly anticipated film Exhuma has unveiled chilling character posters, providing a glimpse into the occult mystery that awaits audiences. The film delves into bizarre events involving a feng shui master, mortician, and shamans who relocate mysterious graves for a hefty sum.

Choi Min Sik captivates as the feng shui master Sang Deok, evoking curiosity with his intense expression. Kim Go Eun embraces the role of shaman Hwa Rim, tasked with appeasing vengeful spirits, while Yoo Hae Jin embodies mortician Young Geun, exuding mystery with his sharp eyes and bible.

Lee Do Hyun, in the role of shaman Bong Gil, adds to the intrigue with his unusual attire and serious expression. The character posters offer a tantalizing preview, igniting anticipation for the unpredictable twists that await in Exhuma.

Set against a backdrop of supernatural elements and compelling characters, the film, invited to the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, promises an immersive experience into the occult realms. Mark your calendars for February 22, when Exhuma is set to premiere, and transport audiences into a world of suspense and mystique.

More details about Exhuma

Exhuma, directed and written by Jang Jae Hyun, is set to mesmerize audiences with its supernatural tale. Scheduled for release on February 22, 2024, the film unfolds as a wealthy Los Angeles family grapples with inexplicable paranormal occurrences. Seeking resolution, the family enlists the help of renowned shamans Hwa Rim (Kim Go Eun) and Bong Gil (Lee Do Hyun).

As the investigation unfolds, Hwa Rim discovers a connection to the family's ancestor, prompting collaboration with Feng Shui expert Sang Deok (Choi Min Sik) and undertaker Young Geun (Yu Hae Jin). The plot takes a riveting turn as they unearth the ancestor's grave in a remote South Korean village.

With a stellar cast and a plot intricately weaving together mysticism and family secrets, Exhuma promises an immersive cinematic experience. Distributed by Showbox and presented in Korean, the film ventures into the supernatural realms, inviting viewers to unravel the mysteries that lie beneath the surface.

