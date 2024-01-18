‘You shouldn’t have such taste:’ Sweet Home 2 star Lee Jin Wook’s hysterical reply to fans’ marriage proposals

Sweet Home stars Lee Jin Wook and Song Kang appeared as guests on the popular talk show Salon Drip 2. During the conversation, Lee Jin Wook spoke about his recent projects where he portrayed darker, villainous characters. He also talked about receiving marriage proposals from fans.

The actor expressed concern over young audiences developing interest in negative characters and how it bothers him to the extent that he becomes skeptical of doing such roles.

Lee Jin Wook suggests fans not to fall for negative characters from K-dramas

Lee Jin Wook has been applauded for playing antagonists in various projects, such as Sweet Home seasons 1 and 2 and Bulgasal: Immortal Souls. Talking about his rising popularity, the actor revealed that he has been getting multiple marriage proposals lately. But to his surprise, most of them are from young girls.

Speaking further, he said, “I have not done a romantic drama in a while. So I want to reply to fans that they shouldn’t have such taste!" The actor reiterated that fans shouldn’t idolize ‘bad boys’ from K-dramas who have unhealthy habits.

Here’s the full episode of Salon Drip 2 featuring Lee Jin Wook and Song Kang:

Advertisement

More about Lee Jin Wook

Lee Jin Wook is one of the most versatile actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. He started his career as a model and gradually transitioned to acting with minor roles in projects such as General Hospital The Movie: A Thousand Days (2000), Once Upon a Time in High School (2004), and more. He established himself as a mainstream actor with the romance drama Air City (2007), where he played the second lead. Since then, he has always nailed every character he played, whether it is the role of a newly married chaebol (rich heir) in Glass Castle (2008), a stubborn detective in the crime thriller drama Voice (seasons 2 and 3), or a monstrous villain in Sweet Home 2.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see him in the upcoming second season of the famous Netflix series Squid Game! Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Jin Wook, Go Ah Sung, Kim Sun Young, and more; Check out cameos in Suzy and Yang Se Jong's Doona!