ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao mesmerizes in debut OST I WANNA KNOW for Transit Love 3 MV: WATCH

ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao has made his OST debut with I WANNA KNOW, serenading the audience as it featured in EXchange 3, also known as Transit Love 3. As the first episode premiered on December 29th, anticipation builds for subsequent Fridays until the show concludes.

ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao unveils I WANNA KNOW MV for Transit Love 3

On January 19, ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao delighted fans by releasing the music video for his debut OST, I WANNA KNOW, featured in the popular dating variety show EXchange, also known as Transit Love. This marks Zhang Hao's inaugural venture into the realm of original soundtracks since his debut.

The enchanting OST is a medium-tempo track that skillfully combines acoustic guitar and elegant piano melodies. I WANNA KNOW captures the essence of heart-fluttering excitement, beautifully articulating the desire to unravel every detail about a significant other.

As the music video unfolds, Zhang Hao's mesmerizing vocals complement the emotional depth of the song, creating a harmonious blend that resonates with listeners. The release of this OST adds another dimension to Zhang Hao's artistic repertoire, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

Fans eagerly welcomed this musical treat, celebrating Zhang Hao's foray into the world of OSTs and expressing anticipation for more captivating releases in the future. The music video for I WANNA KNOW stands as a testament to Zhang Hao's musical prowess and his ability to evoke emotion through his artistry.

More details about Transit Love (EXchange) 3

EXchange or Transit Love has returned with a unique twist in its reality dating show format, pushing four couples, who are exes, out of their comfort zones. The show unfolds as these couples navigate living together, presenting them with the choice of reigniting past flames or exploring new connections within the cast. Season 3, currently airing on TVING in Korea, promises to deliver messy and enthralling relationship dynamics. International viewers can catch the show on Viu, with subtitles expected to be available within 24 hours of each episode's release.

The first episode premiered on December 29th, and subsequent episodes are scheduled for release every Friday until the show concludes in April, ensuring a captivating journey of love and unpredictability.

