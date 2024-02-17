Kim Jiwoong's agency issues official statement regarding cursing allegations against ZEROBASEONE member

ZEROBASEONE's Kim Jiwoong recently found himself embroiled in controversy when a fan accused him of using profanity in Korean immediately after a video call fan sign event. In response to the allegations, WAKEONE cautioned that the video clip would be checked to determine the truth behind the claims. Subsequently, the results of voice analysis were disclosed, asserting that the voice heard cursing did not align with the vocal characteristics of the idol Kim Jiwoong. Post this WAKEONE releases another statement.

Kim Jiwoong’s agency releases statement

In a recent report by Dispatch, it was disclosed that a voice analysis concluded that it couldn't be definitively verified that ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Jiwoong was the individual heard cursing. Despite confirming the presence of a curse in the video without any edits, the analysis couldn't establish with certainty that the voice belonged to Kim Jiwoong. Additionally, a staff member present during the incident testified that Kim Jiwoong did not utter any curse words. Following this report, WAKEONE has issued a statement addressing the matter.

In their statement, WAKEONE revealed that over the past five days, their company had initiated a thorough analysis of the video in question, utilizing the services of the law firm Sejong. The results of this analysis indicated distinct differences in the vocal characteristics between the individuals heard saying "thank you" and the person allegedly cursing. Specifically, the pitches and heights of their voice waves were found to be disparate, leading to the conclusion that they originated from different individuals.

WAKEONE further revealed that the video was not recorded by the device used for the call, but by an external source, suggesting the possibility that the curse originated from an external party. They emphasized that this finding supports the statement that the curse was not uttered by their artist. They expressed gratitude for fans' patience, explaining that they took time to ensure accuracy through special analysis, despite their trust in the artist and various testimonies. WAKEONE conveyed apologies to all those affected by the incident. Looking ahead, WAKEONE pledged to not only safeguard their artist based on truth but also strive to shield their beloved fans from any harm. They affirmed their commitment to fostering a healthy and mature K-pop culture moving forward.

Kim Jiwoong’s controversy

On February 2, a fan shared a clip of their video call with Jiwoong, prompting other fans to share their "opinions" on the content. In the video, Jiwoong can be seen bidding farewell to the fan, and as the video call seemingly "ends," the idol is purportedly heard saying "sshibal," a profane term in Korean. During video call events involving multiple idols, the call is typically not terminated but rather muted by covering the phone. When the phone is passed to the next idol, the cover is removed, and the call is unmuted. Allegedly, Jiwoong's supposed cursing occurred after the cover was placed over the phone and a few seconds had elapsed.

The incident escalated to the point where WAKEONE, the management of ZEROBASEONE, felt compelled to respond due to widespread demand for the idol's removal from the group. Dispatch later reported that the analysis was conducted by the Korea Forensic Science Service (KFSS), a private consulting firm led by a Dr. Lee. Dr. Lee concluded that the voices uttering the phrase "Thank You" and the voice allegedly cursing were different, concluding Kim Jiwoong is not guilty.

