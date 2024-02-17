ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong was accused of using a Korean curse word at the conclusion of a fan call. However, the allegation has now been debunked, proving that he did not use any offensive language. This controversy initially left the fans divided, as he seemed to be inauthentic and rude towards his well-wishers. Nevertheless, his reputation has been restored following the revelation that proved his innocence.

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong's accusation of using offensive word debunked

On February 17, 2024, as reported by Dispatch, the usage of inappropriate language by Kim Ji Woong was swiftly disproved, according to official reports. The media outlet acquired a copy of the voice analysis result done by the Korea Forensic Service of the very video call between the artist and the fan. Compiled based on expert opinions, the report clearly states that the K-pop idol did not utter the word that he was accused of.

For the analysis, the team of experts carefully examined the video that surfaced in the wake of the accusations. They divided the audio into three phrases and checked if they were said by the same person. The analysts concluded that the clips were slightly enhanced and edited to make it seem like the K-pop idol said a vulgar word. An outside voice was added to the clip with a different pitch. The expert easily discovered what was being done and deduced that the audio was altered.

Advertisement

Furthermore, another clip has been used to prove the K-pop idol’s innocence. The CCTV footage from the phone call was also sent for analysis, where they checked the shape of his mouth while he was talking. Moreover, a staff member also gave an official statement revealing that the idol used no such word at the end of the phone call, further dismissing the baseless accusations.

The artist’s agency, WAKEONE, strongly denied the accusations at the outset of the controversy. They dismissed the false accusation made by the fan through social media and gave ample support to the artist. However, as the accusations were further deteriorating the K-pop idol’s image, they decided to take a step forward and shut down the accusations once and for all.

ZEROBASEONE future activities

ZEROBASEONE is currently lined up to perform in KCON HONG KONG 2024. The show will also be followed by a meet and greet on March 31, 2024. Moreover, it is expected that the group will have a comeback this year with more fan meetings and concerts. Are you excited about their future activities?

Watch ZEROBASEONE's music video

ALSO READ: RIIZE’s Wonbin tops February K-pop individual brand reputation ranking; Cha Eun Woo, RIIZE's Anton folllow