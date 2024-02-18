'I'm sorry for worrying you': ZEROBASEONE's Kim Ji Woong pens letter to fans following cursing controversy; DEETS

ZEROBASEONE's Kim Ji Woong personally addressed the recent cursing controversy, taking to his fans on February 17, approximately 2 weeks after the incident stirred online attention. In a heartfelt message, he expressed gratitude to his supporters, acknowledging their unwavering presence and apologizing for any distress caused. Earlier, his agency, WAKEONE, had issued an official statement on his innocence in the case, citing forensic test results.

ZEROBASEONE's Kim Ji Woong writes to fans after cursing controversy

ZEROBASEONE's Kim Ji Woong directly addressed the recent cursing controversy that surfaced approximately two weeks ago. On February 17, Kim Ji Woong took to social media to communicate with his fans, known as Ze_Rose, expressing gratitude and apologizing for any concerns caused by the incident.

In his message, Kim Ji Woong acknowledged the prolonged wait for his response and apologized for the worry he might have caused Ze_Rose. He emphasized the shared impact of the controversy on both him and the fans, stating his discomfort with bearing the incident alone. While he acknowledged that some might feel belated, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to address the issue.

The artist assured fans of his commitment to doing his best by their side, ensuring that Ze_Rose can smile and be happy. Earlier on the same day, WAKEONE Entertainment, ZEROBASEONE's agency, released an official statement refuting accusations against Kim Ji Woong. The agency cited a forensic analysis of the video, indicating that the person using profanity was not Kim Ji Woong, though the identification of the speaker remained challenging due to analysis limitations.

Advertisement

More details about Kim Ji Woong's cursing controversy

ZEROBASEONE's Kim Ji Woong faced a cursing controversy following a video call from the latest fan sign event on February 2. The singer was allegedly heard using profanity after saying goodbye to a fan, prompting the label to initiate a thorough investigation utilizing digital media and forensics.

On February 17, a K-media revealed the results of the voice analysis conducted by the Korea Forensic Science Service (KFSS). While confirming that Kim Ji Woong spoke the "thank you" part (Part A), KFSS stated the lack of visual evidence made it impossible to confirm his involvement in the profanity part (Part B). However, they noted different frequencies, suggesting multiple voices, and concluded that the speakers of Parts A and B were different, clearing Ji Woong of the accusations.

They also presented a statement from a staff member present during the video call, affirming that Kim Ji Woong did not utter any curse words. The analysis and staff testimony collectively support Ji Woong's innocence in the cursing controversy.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Happy Hope Day': J-Hope wishes fans as BTS rapper visits fan projects ahead of 30th birthday; see PICs