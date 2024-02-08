ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Jiwoong: Fans call for withdrawal with protest trucks following 'attitude' controversy

Amid allegations of offensive behavior at a fan signing event, ZEROBASEONE member Kim Ji Woong finds himself at the center of controversy, with calls for his withdrawal intensifying. Referred to as the 'video call attitude' controversy online, the situation escalated as fans uncovered plans for protest trucks demanding his removal from ZEROBASEONE.

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Jiwoong faces protest trucks

In response to the incident involving Kim Ji Woong's use of offensive language, a union emerged to coordinate protest trucks advocating for his withdrawal from ZEROBASEONE. The union unveiled the visuals for the trucks on February 5, 2024. Subsequently, the truck protests were held on February 7, staged in front of CJ ENM and WakeOne headquarters. The protests were scheduled from 8 AM to 6 PM KST and 8:30 AM to 6:30 PM KST respectively.

WakeOne had previously issued a statement affirming that, following an investigation involving Kim Ji Woong and on-site staff, the allegations of him using offensive language were deemed false. Despite the agency's response, the fan who initially made the accusation experienced cyberbullying. In a social media post, the fan expressed feeling unjustly targeted by the company, being labeled as a rumor spreader, and assuming full responsibility for the situation. The individual conveyed feelings of unfairness and sadness. Notably, the original post containing the video of the alleged offensive language remained online, despite the agency's efforts to address the issue.

Public opinion and fans appear divided regarding the incident involving Kim Ji Woong. While a majority criticized him, suggesting that the situation could have been resolved if he apologized for the alleged cursing, others contend that the identity of the individual responsible for the offensive language and the authenticity of the video remain unclear. Some advocate for considering the emotional challenges faced by idols, emphasizing their humanity. Additionally, a few people speculated that Korean fans may be seeking an excuse to remove the artist from the group due to his previous involvement in homosexual-themed dramas.

The truck prominently displayed banners bearing messages such as, "Kim Ji Woong's continued activities mark the beginning of ZEROBASEONE's downfall," "We enthusiastically supported his debut, only to be met with disrespect," and "Zero apologies, shamelessly deflecting blame with forensic arguments – Are ZEROSE criminals?" These messages reflect the sentiments of those supporting the protest, expressing disappointment and frustration over the handling of the situation.

More about Kim Jiwoong’s controversy

Recently, ZEROBASEONE's Kim Jiwoong faced controversy when a fan accused him of cursing by saying the F word in Korean immediately after ending a video call fan-sign session with her. The fan posted a video clip purportedly proving the incident. In response, the K-pop idol's company issued a statement denying the allegation and announced their intention to uncover the truth with the assistance of a digital media forensics team. This decision to involve a forensics team and the statements have elicited mixed reactions from fans.

