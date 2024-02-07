Rupali Ganguly, one of the most talented and genuinely beloved television actresses in the country, is known for her ability to serve fashion goals with her stylish fashion choices. This is especially true for her beyond-gorgeous sarees. The pretty diva knows how to carry the classiest drapes with a unique charm and confidence which adds to the overall allure. The diva has worn a lot of vibrant sarees but recently, she has been embracing neutral colors with her ethnic pieces, and this is legit giving some Maya Sarabhai vibes. Looks like Monisha is finally getting influenced by her ‘mummy jee’.

So, without any further delays, why don’t we zoom in to catch a glance at the intricate details of Rupali Ganguly’s neutral-colored sarees which made us feel a wave of nostalgia. Are you ready? Well, let’s just dive right in.

4 times Rupali Ganguly embraced the power of neutrals with classy drapes

The beautiful champagne gold drape:

The talented Anupamaa actress recently chose to wear a fusional champagne gold saree which was created by none other than the fashion stars, Shyamal and Bhumika. The incomparable drape itself was laden with multi-colored floral embroidery which legit ended up glowing over the neutral-colored base.

The talented diva further chose to layer this saree with a matching champagne gold-colored coat-like long jacket with 3/4th sleeves. This jacket ended up giving a rather fusional twist to the diva’s fabulous ensemble. The edges of the jacket’s sleeves were also laden with floral embroidery work which made us swoon.

The simply classy gold and black drape:

Ganguly recently chose to wear an extremely fabulous gold-colored saree with a contrasting black-lined design on the same. This unique drape merged perfectly with the diva’s innate charm, confidence, and poise to serve sophisticated and chic vibes.

The beautiful actress further paired this with a black-colored full-sleeved blouse which matched the contrasting design on the saree. The sheer blouse added a layer of subtle sass to the traditional piece, making it look all the more alluring.

The super elegant pristine white saree:

Rupali Ganguly recently opted to wear a simply indescribable white-colored saree from Tyaar India. This piece was thoroughly embellished with delicate abstract embroidery work which enhanced its overall aesthetic. In fact, these circular-shaped designs kind of looked like modernized flowers.

Furthermore, even its edges had a matching zig-zag design which elevated the overall style of the piece. The diva wisely paired the pristine white saree with a matching blouse with 3/4th sleeves. The edges of these sleeves had the same zig-zag design, giving the ensembles a harmonious appeal.

The beyond-gorgeous pastel gray drape:

The Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actress also chose to wear a super classy saree created by none other than Emiraas by Indrani. The unique pastel gray color of this saree complemented the diva’s complexion whereas the delicate sequinned gold floral embroidery at its edges elevated the whole piece beyond all comparison.

Further, the beloved actress also chose to pair this saree with a matching fitted blouse with cap-style sleeves with scalloped edges. The blouse was thoroughly laden with the same floral-inspired sequin embroidery which gave the piece a formal appeal. Its deep V-shaped neckline also added a layer of sultriness to the overall ensemble.

So, what did you think of the super sassy and talented actress’ beautiful sarees? Do you have a favorite?

