Every week, TRP reports of television shows are released, which give insight to the viewers as well as the makers about viewers' responses to their content. Accordingly, many times, the makers alter storylines and introduce intriguing twists. This week, the report showed a few changes in the TRPs of the top shows. Read on to know the ranks and TRPs of TV shows below.

Anupamaa ranks number one

No points for guessing; the number one rank goes to Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa. The show secured 2.3 points this week and is steady with the ratings. It's clear that even the ongoing IPL didn't affect this show's TRP. Talking about the track of the show, the upcoming episodes will revolve around Anuj and Shruti's wedding.

As per the new promo of Anupamaa, Shruti gets shot in the USA, while Aadhya will yet again blame Anupamaa for the mishap.

Take a look at the recent promo of Anupamaa:

Jhanak beats Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

For many months, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been securing the second-best position in the TRP list. However, this week, Jhanak dethroned the show and claimed the second spot with a 2.0 rating. The current track revolves around Bipasha, Arshi, and Shrishti scheming against Jhanak and conspiring with her to get married to Tejas. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Jhanak ran away from her hometown because of Tejas and she doesn't want to get married to him. In the forthcoming episodes, Jhanak will take a stand for herself and declare her decision not to marry Tejas, come what may.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slipped down to the third spot and has secured 1.9 points this week. However, audiences can expect a surge in the ratings of the show as the upcoming episodes will have the biggest revelations of all time.

As per the new promo of the show, Savi's feelings for Ishaan solidify and she ends up seeing him everywhere. However, she will soon learn the truth about Ishaan's involvement in her family's death.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the number four spot with a dip in its TRP. The show secured 1.8 points this week. The show's current track revolves around Ruhi being insecure about Armaan and Abhira's closeness.

The upcoming episodes might have Abhira realizing her love for Armaan and indirectly telling him about it.

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav is at the number five spot with a 1.6 rating. The story of the show is about Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It features actors like Subha Rajput and Ram Yashvardhan in the lead roles.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to secure a rank in the TOP 10 shows across various TV channels. This week, the popular show got 1.4 points. The previous episode of the show had a beautiful Ram Navmi celebration in the Gokuldham society, wherein all the members of the show were immersed in divinity.

Udne Ki Aasha

Star Plus' newly launched show, Udne Ki Aasha, managed to get 1.4 points this week. The current track of the show revolves around Sachin and Sayli's ugly encounters. The show will soon move forward to its main plot, wherein the duo will get married against each other's wishes.

Imlie

Imlie received 1.3 points and is in the eighth spot in the TRP report of the week. The show's current track revolves around Imlie hearing Surya and his ex-lovers' conversation. She has now learned that Surya is responsible for Agastya's death. In the upcoming episodes, Surya will be seen trying his best to make Imlie realize that he regrets being indirectly involved in Agastya's death and wants to compensate for the same.

Advertisement

Mangal Laxmi

Colors Mangal Laxmi is at the ninth spot in the TRP chart with 1.3 points. The current track revolves around Adit dodging to accept his extra-marital affair with Soumya. The show features Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, Jia Mustafa, and Sanika Amit in prominent roles.

Parineeti

Colors show Parineeti is in the tenth spot on the TRP list with 1.3 points. The current track of the show revolves around Rajveer and Parineet's romance escalating; however, Neeti is hell-bent on separating the duo by creating various misunderstandings.

While the overall ratings of the TV shows witnessed a dip due to the ongoing IPL matches, it will be exciting to see if the numbers change in the coming week.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates from the entertainment world.

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 13: Anupamaa, Jhanak or Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meein, which show topped this week?