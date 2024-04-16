Anupamaa fame Aashish Mehtrotra opened up about his bond with his co-star Rupali Ganguly in a recent interview with Telly Chakkar. The actor spoke about the beautiful off-screen bond that the co-actors share. For the unversed, in the serial, Aashish essays the role of Toshu, who is Anupamaa’s son and has a complex relationship with his mother.

Aashish Mehrotra’s off-screen bond with Rupali Ganguly

Aashish Mehrotra recently opened up about his off-screen relationship with his on-screen mother Rupali Ganguly. Elaborating on the bond, he said, “It's a beautiful bond and our friendship is thick, I don't take her as my mother but she is my very close friend, a close confidant.”

Drawing a comparison line between their on-screen and off-screen relationship, he continued, “The performance and character are in one side that is between action and cut, and once the shot is over we are back to what we are and we share the same bond, love and affection.”

Later in his next post, the 34-year-old actor penned down a genuine wish for Rupali on her birthday, where he expressed that he feels very familiar and family-like with his co-star.

Nevertheless, the Anupamaa actress further wished him on his birthday, highlighting the hilarious side of her on-screen son.

Rupali is one of the actresses’ who due to her impressively polite nature and huge heart has a strong connection with almost every co-star.

Aashish Mehrotra on playing the gray character

When Aashish Mehrotra was asked about his excitement playing a gray character, he said he was enjoying the process. Explaining it further, he said, “Now I have become a black character and now it's become darker grey and I am enjoying the process of performing a scene and I think the audience are hating me even more so I am enjoying even more playing the character.”

About Aashish Mehrotra

Aashish Mehrotra is popularly known for his debut show Paanch 5 Wrongs Make A Right. Later, he featured in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum alongside Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, and many more. The actor also featured in Ishq Mein Marjawan and Dahleez.

Currently, Mehrotra is essaying the role of Toshu in the popular drama Anupamaa.

