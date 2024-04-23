The current storyline of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupama has gripped the attention of the audiences. The show has been performing well on the TRP chart for a long time now and promises to do so in the future as well. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the current track of the show revolves around Shruti battling for her life after getting shot.

In the latest episode, it was seen that a shootout happened at Aadhya and Pari's school. In order to save Aadhya, Shruti gets shot by the terrorist and Anupama gets saved. Now, to treat audiences with more entertainment, the makers are all set to premiere a special episode this Wednesday (April 24).

Anupamaa's special episode promo:

A few hours back, Star Plus shared an official promo of Anupamaa on their social media handle. In this promo, Anupama expresses her grief mentioning how Aadhya hates her as Shruti got shot in the shootout. She worries and talks about how Shruti is battling for her life in the hospital. Anupama is also worried as she has her Superstar Chef competition's semi-final round. She is concerned that if she doesn't perform, her dreams won't be fulfilled.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Anupama ki zindagi uljhi hai ek anokhi raah par! Aise mein kya uska SuperStar Chef banne ka sapna poora hoga? To zaroor dekhiye, #Anupama ka special episode, iss Budhvaar, shaam 6 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Anupamaa's special episode will air this Wednesday (April 24) at 6 PM.

More about Anupamaa's current storyline:

Anupama is competing in a high-level cooking competition, SuperStar Chef, in order to achieve her dreams and save Yashdeep's restaurant from financial loss. In the latest episode, it was seen that Aadhya's school was attacked by terrorists, and Anupama and Shruti reached for her rescue. However, while saving Aadhya, Shruti gets shot. Aadhya then blames Anupama for Shruti's injury. Meanwhile, Anupama is shattered as her daughter's hatred for her has grown.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, and more in pivotal roles.

