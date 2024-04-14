The viral song, Gulabi Sadi has taken over the minds of netizens, and social media is flooded with its reels. Several celebrities also hopped on the ongoing bandwagon and created amazing reels on the song. Now, Rupali Ganguly has also joined the trend! Despite being busy with her work, the actress managed to remove time to create the reel and share it with her fans and followers.

Rupali Ganguly grooves to Gulabi Sadi:

A few hours back, Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and dropped a new reel. In this clip, the actress is seen shaking a leg on the viral song, Gulabi Sadi. Here, Rupali is wearing a gorgeous pink saree and can be seen giving a fun twist to the hook step as she performs on this song. Sharing this clip, Rupali wrote, "Jumping on to the trend bandwagon in my Gulaabi Saadi The Marathi in me had to do this one."

Watch Rupali Ganguly's video here-

Apart from sharing such entertaining reels, Rupali Ganguly's social media is flooded with her gorgeous pictures. From sharing her pictures from photoshoots to giving fans a glimpse of her personal life, the actress never fails to share her whereabouts with her fans.

On the personal front, Rupali is married to Ashwin K Verma. The couple has a son, Rudransh.

Workwise, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen playing the lead role in the hit show, Anupamaa. The show is among the top-rated shows on Television and always ranks at the top in the TRP chart. Along with her, Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, and more in pivotal roles.

Current storyline of Anupamaa:

Currently, the Shah family is in the USA living with Kinjal, Toshu, and Anupamaa. Anupama's hand is injured and she is a participant in a cooking competition. Anupama wishes to win the cooking competition as she wants to save her boss, Yashdeep's restaurant, and clear the debts. Meanwhile, Anupama is dealing with emotional turmoil as Anuj is getting married to Shruti. Aadhya's hate for Anupama has grown as she thinks that Anupama is creating problems in her life.

