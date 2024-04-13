Rupali Ganguly who is currently seen essaying the role of Anupama in the television drama, Anupamaa has extended a heartfelt birthday wish to her co-star Aashish Mehrotra. The actress took to social media to upload pictures with him and write a long caption. The pictures uploaded are mostly from the sets of Anupamaa.

Rupali Ganguly’s birthday wish for Aashish Mehrotra

While Rupali Ganguly is seen in the lead role of Anupama, Aashish Mehrotra is seen essaying the role of Toshu. Taking to her Instagram account last night, Rupali Ganguly uploaded a series of photos that reflect their bonding. In the caption, she wrote, “To the sane and insane in you

The the black and white in you

To the serious and funny in you.

To the profound and the stupid in you

Happy Birthday to my super irritating antar aatma ki awaaz ! I love you loads. Stay blessed and may all your dreams come true.

We need to take more pics together or give me the ones that r in ur phone.

#happybirthday #anupamaa #rupaliganguly #kedarashish #jaimatadi #jaimahakal”

Replying to the post, Aashish Mehrotra wrote, “I love the black nd white wala part in me.”

In the comment section, fans showered love on the actor as they dropped loving birthday wishes for him. A few also expressed how pure the bond is between Ganguly and Mehrotra. One user wrote, "Toshu serial main aapka jaan khata hain, par idhar dekhiye, kitna cute!" Another wrote, "Pyaara maa-beta."

Rupali Ganguly shares a great bond with all her Anupamaa co-stars. A few days back, on her birthday, Aashish also made a loving post sharing his gratitude to her onscreen mom.

Current track of Anupamaa

The current track of the show revolves around Anupama’s journey in America. She and Anuj went through a separation, and now preparations are underway for Anuj and Shruti’s wedding.

Anupamaa airs at 10 pm from Monday to Saturday on Star Plus. It also streams on Disney Hotstar. Besides Rupali Ganguly and Aasish Mehrotra, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles.

