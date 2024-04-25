Anupamaa is enjoyed by the masses due to its gripping storyline and dynamic characters. The show constantly delivers high-voltage dramatic episodes and hence manages to grab one of the top spots on TRP charts too.

The forthcoming episode of Anupama will see another intriguing turn of events. Anuj will be distressed due to Aadya’s deteriorating health. It leads to him confiding in Anupama and pleading with her to assist him in looking after Aadya. While Anupama will agree to be by Anuj’s side in these difficult times, Aadya will oppose her entry at Anuj’s place. The characters of Anupama and Anuj are played by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna respectively.

Anuj asks Anupama to help him deal with Aadya’s health crisis

The latest promo of Anupamaa unfolds a significant twist in the upcoming track on the show. It begins with Anupama arriving at Anuj’s house and asking him why he called her up so late at night. Anuj begins to cry while sharing his ordeal with Anupama. He states, “Aadya thik nahi hai, uske panic attack badhte ja rahe hain. Kya tum hamari beti ke khatir hamare ghar aakar reh sakti ho? (Aadya is not well. Her struggle with panic attacks is worsening. Will you come to stay with us for the sake of our daughter?)” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Anuj’s request shocks Anupama. She begins to contemplate the same. After a moment of speculation, she ultimately decides to accept Anuj’s offer. Anupama makes an entry into Anuj’s house with her luggage. However, as soon as Anupama steps in, Aadya appears there. She gets angry seeing Anupama and goes on to question her presence at Anuj’s place.

Advertisement

It will now be interesting to watch how Anuj will convince Aadya to let Anupama be with them and what problems Aadya will cause to Anupama during her stay at Anuj’s house.

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa has been keeping the audiences glued to their screen since its inception. The show which went on air in July 2020, stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in key roles.

A remake of the Bengali series, Sreemoyee, Anupamaa is backed by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 10:00 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa fame Rajan Shahi opens up on rumors about Gaurav Khanna exiting show; says 'People have to understand'