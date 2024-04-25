We are in the sixteenth week of the year 2024 and this week's TRP report is out. Every week, BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) releases a detailed TRP report for all the shows across all channels.

This report enables the makers to understand if the content of their shows is liked by the viewers or not. This week, we can see a slight change in the rankings of the TV shows as compared to the last week. Check out the shows that ranked well on the TRP chart below.

1. Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is unbeatable at the number one spot with 2.4 points. The show rating improved by 0.1 points, compared to the last week. The current track of the show revolves around Anupama causing yet another trauma to Aadhya as she chooses to save Pari over her, again. While saving Aadhya, Shruti got shot by the goons. Anupama is trying hard to sort out her differences with Aadhya but in vain.

Meanwhile, she is also struggling to win the cooking competition.

Take a look at the recent promo of the show here:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

2. Jhanak

Last week, Jhanak was at 2.0 points and this week, the ratings of the show have improved and it has earned 2.2 points. The show's track revolves around Jhanak taking a stand for herself and refusing to marry Tejas. A new character entering the show might spark jealousy in Anirudh, prompting him to confront his true emotions for Jhanak in the upcoming episode.

Advertisement

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secured 1.9 points this week and rose on the TRP chart, defeating Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The current track of the show revolves around Charu and Dev's affair coming out in the open by Ruhi. The Poddar family members lash out at Abhira for her involvement in Charu and Dev's lives.

4. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secured 1.9 points this week and slipped to fourth position on the chart. The current track of the show revolves around Chinmaye trying to make Ishaan realize Savi's love. Savi has fallen in love with Ishaan, however, soon, the major revelation of his involvement in the Chavan family's death will create a rift between the couple.

5. Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha is at the fifth spot with 1.5 points. Last week, the show had a 1.4 rating. The upcoming episodes of the show will have the major twist of Sailee and Sachin's wedding in the show.

6. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

Last week, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav was at 1.6 points, however, this week, the TRP dropped down to 1.4 points. The show features Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in lead roles.

7. Imlie

Imlie secured a 1.4 rating this week. The show's performance improved by 0.1 points as compared to the last week. The show is at an interesting juncture with Imlie and Surya's tiff. The show features Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in lead roles.

8. Mangal Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi secured 1.3 points this week. The current track of the show revolves around Adit trying hard to hide his extramarital affair with Saumya from the family.

9. Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya secured 1.3 points this week. The show's current track revolves around Karan and Preeta. It features Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad in prominent roles.

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Last week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was at 1.4 points, however, this week the TRP of the show dropped a bit as it got 1.3 points.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the television world.

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 15: Anupamaa secures top spot while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips; Jhanak witnesses rise