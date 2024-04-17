Today is the auspicious day of Ram Navami. This day celebrates the legacy and life of Lord Ram and devotees worship Lord Rama following different rituals. On the occasion of Ram Navami, many television celebrities, including Rupali Ganguly, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon, and others extended their wishes to fans. Let’s check out their wishes and prayers on Ram Navami.

Rupali Ganguly, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, and others extend Ram Navami wishes

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly was one of the first in the industry to wish her fans. Taking to Twitter, early this morning, she wrote, “Jai Shri Ram Prabhu Shri Ram Chandra ki Jai Siya pati Ramchandra ki Jai #RamNavami2024”

Here’s Rupali Ganguly’s post:

Next, Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande also took to social media to extend wishes to her fans and netizens. She wrote on Twitter, “राम जी की निकली सवारी, राम जी की लीला है न्यारी न्यारी। (The procession of Lord Rama has emerged, the divine play of Lord Rama is wondrous) Let's celebrate the birth of Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama with devotion and joy. Shubh Ram Navami #RamNavami #रामलला” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Her fans reacted to the post and sent wishes for her too.

Advertisement

Check out Ankita Lokhande’s post here:

Actor Karan Kundrra also posted a picture of Lord Ram holding his bow with a message written below. In the caption, he wrote, “#RamNavami ki sabhi ko bohot bohot shubh kaamnayein Jai Shree Ram!!”

Here’s Karan Kundrra’s post:

Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan also wished their fans on the auspicious day of Ram Navami. Yadav took to Twitter to write a Sanskrti phrase, which reads, “श्री रामचंद्र कृपालु भजमन हरण भाव भय दारुणम्।

नवकंज लोचन कंज मुखकर, कंज पद कन्जारुणम्।।

आप सभी को श्री राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं ।”

(Shri Ramachandra, compassionate, the remover of sorrow, the very embodiment of bliss.

With eyes like lotus petals, a face like a lotus flower, and a lotus in his hand.

Warm wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ram Navami.)

Abhishek Malhan posted, “May the blessings of Lord Ram fill your life with happiness, Courage, and immense success. Happy Ram Navami.”

Check out their wishes below:

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi who were last seen together in Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, took to Instagram to share how they are celebrating the day and wish their fans. Kushal shared a video of the decoration and puja preparations at home.

Going by Shivangi's Instagram story, it seems she visited a temple to seek blessings. She also posted a picture of prasad and wished her fans.

Rajiv Adatia, who maintains an active presence on social media also wrote, "Happy Ram Navami!

Pinkvilla wishes readers Happy Ram Navami!

ALSO READ: Abhishek Malhan opens up about losing Bigg Boss OTT 2 to Elvish Yadav: 'I'm winning every day in my life'