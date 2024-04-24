Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows and has garnered the highest TRP rank due to its unique storyline and the audience’s affection for the characters. Recently, rumors about Gaurav Khanna exiting the show surfaced on the internet, shaking the viewers.

Putting the rumors to rest, the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, finally reacted to the news and spoke to ETimes, clarifying the same.

Rajan Shahi’s reaction to Gaurav Khanna’s exit from the show

After the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s controversial exit from the show, Rajan Shahi is now being questioned about the rumors of Gaurav Khanna making an exit from the daily soap, Anupamaa.

Responding to this, Rajan Shahi said, “Not at all.” He added that the character of Anuj in the serial holds significant importance. This statement by Shahi confirmed that Guarav is not going to exit the show.

Further, he recalled that Khanna brought this news to his attention, which made them laugh out loud. As per Rajan, the chemistry between the characters Anuj and Anupamaa in the show is good, and both actors are performing pretty well.

For the unversed, Gaurav essays the character of Anuj, while Anupamaa is played by Rupali Ganguly.

Gaurav’s opinion on his character in Anupamaa

In the previous interview with the aforementioned, the Tere Bin actor said that Anupamaa is based on a storyline inspired by everyday life, stating which he said, “People have to understand that Anupamaa is a slice-of-life show. Though Anuj loves his wife a lot, one has to understand that people react differently in different situations.”

Further, he added that even a mature man can have an emotional outburst.

More about Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna is a big name in the television industry. He has been a part of many superhit shows, including Bhabhi, Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Santaan, Tere Bin, Gangaa, and Prem Ya Paheli- Chandrakanta. Currently, he is associated with Anupamaa.

On the personal front, Gaurav Khanna is married to the television actress Akanksha Chamola.

