Rupali Ganguly, basking in her glory and fame for her stint in Anupamaa, has received immense love and appreciation from the audience. Apart from the show, she maintained her presence on social media, where she keeps posting trending reels with her co-stars, which speak volumes of her real-life chemistry with them.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Rupali opened up about how guilty and burdened she feels as a working mother. In the same interview, she also highlighted how her husband Ashwin Verma is the backbone of her family.

Rupali Ganguly opens up about her guilt as a mother

In a recent interview with the aforementioned, Rupali Ganguly, talks about feeling guilty and burdened as a working mother. She gave credit to her husband Ashwin Verma for helping her to overcome that guilt through his active involvement in the family.

Stating about her mother’s guilt, the Anupamaa actress said, “I feel we women wherever we work we do it with guilt. We are blessed to have husbands who are proud of us and who are such fantastic role models for our children.”

The Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai actress went on to praise her husband and said, “I have just given birth to my son but maa toh mere husband hai (I might have given him birth but my husband is a true mother to our kid).”

Which habit of her kid disturbs Rupali Ganguly?

In the same interview, Rupali disclosed one habit of her son which disturbs her to the core, and often she feels FOMO (Fear of missing out) about it. She stated that whenever she is sitting with her husband her son comes running to his father and asks him, “Baapu, I want to do this,” and it makes her feel left out.

She further goes on to explain it, as she expressed, “I feel like "hey I’m here.” There are few things which moms do and for those things when he starts asking his dad, it feels bad that even I’m here. But it’s fine because he is taking care of our son so well."

How has Anupamaa fulfilled Rupali Ganguly’s dreams?

Later in the interview, the actress talked about how the serial Anupamaa has given her fame that she always dreamt of in her young days. Stating the same she said, “All my dreams have come true because of Anupamaa. Whether it was the dream of becoming a heroine, which I saw while I was young, or wanting people to click photos with me, taking autographs, or writing letters to me. Everything came true only because of Anupamaa.”

She further elaborated on how she always dreamt of becoming famous and that whenever she is out in public, people should scream her name. The actress has been a part of many popular shows but with Anupamaa, she has garnered a special recognition.

More about Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly has been a part of many significant television shows, namely Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai, Sanjeevni, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. Currently, she is associated with the serial Anupamaa, where she essays the role of the lead actress, opposite Gaurav Khanna.

