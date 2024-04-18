WATCH: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reunites with Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai cast; 'Precious bonds forever'
Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shared a video from her recent reunion with her Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai cast and wrote a heartwarming note on bonds created through the show.
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly is basking in the glory of appreciation for her performance in the show. The talented actress has been receiving awards and fans' love for her stint in the show. While the actress is quite occupied with the shoot of her show, she does make time for her family and close friends. Recently, after returning from her birthday getaway, the actress reunited with the cast of her previous show Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai.
Rupali Ganguly shares video from reunion with Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai cast
Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to share a video of her reunion with Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai cast members Rajesh Kumar and Satish Shah. She shared the fun video from the reunion and wrote, "Indravadan ke ghar Roshesh aur Monisha. Almost 20 years of camaraderie , respect , friendship and unconditional love…. The only random video I took last night at Satish Kakas and Madhu Kakis home6The warmth of their welcome and their bear hugs … and meeting them is a joy to cherish. Precious bonds forever. THU THU THU."
Take a look at the video shared by Rupali Ganguly:
Rupali Ganguly in Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai
Rupali Ganguly portrayed the character of middle-class daughter-in-law Monisha Sarabhai in the show. Her onscreen cold war with mother-in-law Maya Sarabhai played by Ratna Pathak Shah was a hit among fans. While the show ended many years ago, the cast of the show remained in contact and nurtured their bonds with constant meet-ups and reunions.
Fans' response to Rupali Ganguly's reunion with Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai cast
The elated fans commented on Rupali Ganguly's post and expressed their happiness on seeing the cast together. A fan wrote, "Miss the show.. this show must start again." Another fan wrote." and another fan wrote, "Can’t take my eyes off…oh gosh."
One user wrote, "How cool! missing those days too."
Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai had other actors including Sumeet Raghavan and Arvind Vaidya among others.
