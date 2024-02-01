Malaika Arora, one of the most amazing actresses and models in Bollywood, is known for incomparable and simply unmatched fashion sense. The talented diva is always above and beyond most celebrities when it comes to serving looks that can undeniably kill, don’t you agree? Keeping up with this reputation, the talented actress has managed to wear many gorgeous ensembles with super unique and fiery necklines. Don’t believe us? Well, we have come loaded with proof.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s zoom in and have a detailed glance at five recent instances where Malaika Arora, wore classy ensembles with simply unique and sultry necklines that left us stunned. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

5 times Malaika Arora wore super hot outfits with unique necklines

The off-shoulder asymmetrical neckline:

The Housefull actress recently chose to wear a beyond-classy black and white monochromatic gown that accentuated her curves like a literal boss babe. This sassy gown featured a one full-sleeve and one sleeve-off look with an overlapping sash that beautifully cascaded behind her like a train that trailed behind her as she walked ahead.

The sexy plunging bejeweled neckline:

The Dabangg actress recently chose to wear an ankle-length and fitted black gown which highlighted her curves to sheer perfection. The simply classy gown had an off-shoulder look with a super sultry deep and plunging neckline which was further beautified and bejewelled with lines of shiny crystal work. We can’t help but love this one.

The super-chic criss-cross neckline:

The talented Housefull 2 actress recently chose to wear a beige, brown, and black leopard print gown. This classy and super shimmery gown hugged her curves to sheer perfection. It was further highlighted and accentuated with a criss-cross halter-neck-like neckline that made it look all the more chic. Doesn’t this look simply sexy?

The shimmery neckline with a peephole:

The Dil Se actress recently chose to wear a floor-length black gown that screamed gorgeousness. This sleeveless incomparable gown had a straight fitting but it was also cinched at the waist, highlighting her oh-so-enviable figure. However, it was the piece’s shimmery crystal-encrusted circle-shaped neckline with a sassy peephole at the chest that added to the entire look. We are legit obsessed.

The plunging neckline with string design:

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 judge recently chose to wear a light beige dress that made us fall in love. This classy and well-sculpted corseted gown hugged the pretty diva’s curves at all the right places and it also had a plunging and sexy neckline with a halter neckline with three strings placed in a criss-cross style that added to the piece’s overall allure and beauty. We’re head-over-heels in love with this!

So, are you sincerely inspired by the gorgeous diva, Malaika Arora’s incomparably stylish and simply unique necklines that left us gasping, swooning, and honestly, begging for more? Are you feeling inspired?

Would you like to wear something like these? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, in the comments section below, right away.

