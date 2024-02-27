Deepika Padukone is a major source of fashion inspiration for every modern fashionista. Whether it’s her fashion-forward outfits, effortlessly gorgeous makeup looks, incomparable accessories, or effortlessly manageable hairstyles, the talented actress always goes above and beyond to serve fashion perfection, and we’re undoubtedly obsessed with her unique style game.

The Fighter actress’ hairstyles are in a league of their own. Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to pair every outfit with just the right hairstyle to achieve the most fierce and fashionable look ever. Do you want to achieve a look like hers? Well, let’s just zoom in and take a closer look at her effortless hairstyles to get inspired.

Deepika Padukone’s 6 easy, sassy, and breezy hairstyle looks

Sleek and straight look:

The Pathaan actress recently wore a gorgeous black suit with intricate gold embroidery on its neckline and sleeves. For this formal ethnic ensemble, the diva chose to keep things understated with a rather classy sleek, and straight hairstyle with a middle parting which made sure that her beautiful face and accessories were clearly visible.

This look is very easy to achieve with a straightener and a comb. Remember to spray your hair with heat protection and later, with a setting hair spray to make sure that the sleek look lasts all day long.

Effortless messy low bun:

The Jawan actress wore a classy gray Louis Vuitton midi dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The dress was cinched at the waist, perfectly accentuating the diva’s curves. For this elegant look, the diva kept things classy with an easily manageable low bun.

This casual and messy low bun had flicks of hair cascading on both sides of her face. This hairstyle can be easily achieved by combing hair back and converting it into a messy bun. You can purposely leave out hair for the flicks.

Back-combed puff with waves:

The Om Shanti Om actress recently donned Victoria Beckham’s vibrant red full-sleeved midi dress with a matching red bag and pumps. She also added minimalistic gold accessories and elevated her look with a simple puff hairstyle with natural-looking waves cascading at the back.

This hairstyle is a modern version of the 2000s puff with hair combed to the side and pinned for a simplistic lift. Whereas, the rest of the hair is set into waves and completed with a setting spray to achieve the look. You can even add a braid in the middle to make the look more funky.

Feathered wavy hairstyle:

The Happy New Year actress aced winter-ready fashion in a stylish beige and white look with a full-sleeved collared shirt with a sleeveless oversized sweater layered on top, with wide-legged pants and matching pumps.

The comfortable layered look is paired with a sassy feathered hairstyle with a middle parting. This can easily be recreated by parting the hair on both sides formulating feathered waves with a straightener, and setting with a spray. Don’t forget to use heat protection!

Sleek high bun:

The Bajirao Mastani actress looked amazing in Sabyasachi’s black and white saree look with a sequinned border and a halter neck blouse that has a super sexy backless style. The diva chose to display the style and minimalistic accessories in all their glory with a stylish high bun.

A well-tied bun like this can easily be recreated by combing back hair and tying it up into a tight ponytail. Then, formulate a layered high bun by wrapping the hair around the center and setting down the excess hair with a comb and hairspray for the perfect finish.

Stylish low braid:

The Chennai Express actress merged chic and formal in a collared black and white blazer mini-dress with shoulder pads, which hugged her curves perfectly. She completed the look with black thigh-high boots, ear cuffs, and a cool braid.

This hairstyle can easily be recreated by starting with a side parting and combing hair to the back. Then, tie the hair into a low ponytail and turn it into a nice braid. Finish this structured braid with a setting spray and you’re all done!

So, which one of these hairstyles is your favorite? Please share your thoughts with us through the comments section, right away.

