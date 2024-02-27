Katrina Kaif is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who consistently serves up fabulous fashion with her outfits. She always goes the extra mile to impress her fans but never at the expense of her own comfort, and that is exactly what makes her style so unique. Whether for movie promotions, on the red carpet, or at the airport, the diva is always serving up fashion fierceness with her choices. That is precisely why her fans call her ‘Queen’.

The Merry Christmas actress was recently photographed at the Mumbai airport rushing to catch a flight. Katrina Kaif paused to smile warmly at the paparazzi before hurrying inside. Her all-denim airport ensemble had us enthralled. Let's take a closer look and decipher her latest fashion statement.

Katrina Kaif looked all things elegant in a light blue and white fit

The Dhoom 3 actress opted for a comfortable light blue and white ensemble, an apt choice for the airport. The outfit consisted of a long full-sleeved denim jacket with a collared neckline, vintage-looking silver buttons, and handy pockets on both sides. The diva kept the slightly oversized piece open to flaunt the plain, loose white T-shirt with a round neckline worn underneath

The tee was also carefully tucked into matching light blue ankle-length denim jeans with a loose, casual, comfortable fit. Katrina's denim-on-denim combo exuded comfort, confidence, and class while looking amazing. She chose to complete the outfit with a sporty, casual edge - opting for pristine white sneakers that matched the T-shirt and gave the ensemble a well-conceived aesthetic. This wasn't Katrina's first denim-on-denim ensemble. It's evident the diva definitely believes in the magic of denim.

Katrina Kaif kept things minimalistic for this airport-ready outfit

The Ek Tha Tiger actress kept her accessories minimal, opting for square-framed, dark-tinted, oversized black Gucci sunglasses. Kaif made the bold decision to forgo any other accessories, allowing the focus to remain on her easy, breezy airport outfit. Meanwhile, she also went makeup-free, just adding a touch of lip gloss to hydrate her lips and give them a subtle sheen.

This look allowed Katrina to flaunt her enviable natural beauty. As for her hairstyle, she went with a low ponytail parted to the side. This sleek, effortless style kept her hair out of the way while allowing it to flow freely down her back, all while ensuring her beautiful face was visible. There's no doubt about it - we loved the diva's casual combo.

So, what did you think of Katrina Kaif’s all-denim airport look? Please share your thoughts with us through the comments section below.

