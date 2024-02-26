Corporate core or corp-core is a beyond-trendy style statement that combines professional perfection with a modern and playful twist. These outfits are bold twists on the typical 9-to-5 fashion finesse. They help divas showcase their bold and fashionable sides without going professionally overboard.

Bollywood’s leading ladies like the incomparable Deepika Padukone, the gorgeous Alia Bhatt, and the incredible Kiara Advani, and others, have lately been giving corporate core unique modern twists, making our hearts skip a beat. Why don’t we take some styling lessons from B-town’s divas?

7 Bollywood actresses who gave corporate core a unique twist

Alia Bhatt’s Elie Saab ombre pantsuit

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was recently seen slaying a green ombre pantsuit which ended up giving usual suits a rather colorful twist.

Alia’s modern Elie Saab suit came with dramatically flared wide-legged pants and a deep V-shaped neckline. She chose to keep things minimalistic and we love it!

Kiara Advani’s gray Tod’s pantsuit

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress managed to set social media on fire with fiery pictures of herself in a gray pantsuit from Tod’s. She layered the set’s waistcoat over a hot olive green lace bralette.

This was layered with a matching blazer with shoulder pads and an oversized trend coat. She completed the outfit with wide-legged pants, a glam makeup look, and natural waves. Silver accessories were added to elevate the outfit.

Sonam Kapoor’s Maryam Al Omaira suit

The Khoobsurat actress recently left us gasping and gushing while wearing the hottest gray and black suit. This featured a waveform blazer with convenient pockets paired with a long matching waveform skirt.

Sonam was also layered on a black tube bralette with a plunging neckline. She added black boots and artistic jewelry pieces to complete her gasp-worthy look.

Deepika Padukone’s The Frankie Shop suit

The Jawan actress was recently seen wearing a statement all-black outfit that made us swoon. Her formal outfit had a pantsuit that featured an oversized blazer that was layered over a bralette.

Deepika’s outfit was paired with matching wide-legged pants and embellished diamanté-studded pumps. She elevated the look with a timeless red lip with minimalistic accessories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Joseph attire

The Buckingham Murders actress was recently seen wearing a metallic brown outfit from Joseph. This statement-worthy outfit featured a fitted sleeveless blazer vest.

Kareena’s outfit came with a deep V-shaped neckline and matching trousers with a straight fitting that looked simply incredible. She completed the outfit with snake print pumps and a silver watch which looked spectacular.

Rashmika Mandanna’s alice + olivia set

The Animal actress serves us a fresh and fabulous blue look that looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous. Her formal ensemble featured high-waisted pants with a matching blazer vest.

Rashmika layered it with a long and oversized full-sleeved blazer. She completed her look with matching sandals, silver ear cuffs, and matching rings. Even her classy makeup look was amazing.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sergio Hudson pantsuit

The Lust Stories 2 actress took the world by storm in a monochromatic and formal pantsuit that spelled fresh and fabulous. The suit featured a black and white striped and fitted blazer with matching pants.

Tamannaah’s black pants with white polka dots had dramatically flared edges. She elevated her look with hoop-like statement earrings, and we’re super impressed.

So, are you feeling inspired to jump on the modern-day corpcore trend train? Which outfit is your absolute favorite?

Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, now!

