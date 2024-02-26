Tejasswi Prakash and Shehnaaz Gill are obsessing over monotone fashion and their body-hugging outfits are proof

Tejasswi Prakash and Shehnaaz Gill were recently seen wearing the most gorgeous and vibrant fitted dresses. Let's have a closer look at how their off-shoulder looks were styled.

Talented actresses like Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, and others have long been wearing the most stylish and vibrant body-hugging dresses that deserve applause. But, these days, these beauties have been going the extra mile by flaunting their oh-so-enviable curves and well-toned collar bones by giving their own unique twists to radiant and colorful dresses with off-shoulder and strapless necklines. These fashion-forward dresses have been leaving their fans and followers gushing.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a proper look at the monotone outfits worn by the beautiful Shehnaaz Gill and the fabulous Tejasswi Prakash recently?

Shehnaaz Gill’s red gown looked magnificent

The Thank You For Coming actress, Shehnaaz Gill, recently wore a spectacular red floor-length gown from Miakee. The diva’s maxi dress with a strapless tube and plunging neckline looked sexy. The form-fitting gown hugged the diva’s curves with a ruched texture at just the right places.

Shehnaaz Gill and Tejasswi Prakash show us how to SLAY in vibrant off-shoulder dresses (PC: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram and Viral Bhayani)

She paired her gown with a matching stole that graced her neck and looked amazing. Shehnaaz completed the look with contrasting white pumps and minimalistic accessories. She also added a glam makeup look with a slick back-combed hairstyle to elevate her look.

Shehnaaz Gill and Tejasswi Prakash show us how to SLAY in vibrant off-shoulder dresses (PC: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram and Viral Bhayani)

Tejasswi Prakash’s yellow midi looked fabulous

The Naagin actress flaunted her body in a vibrant yellow midi with an off-shoulder neckline with an overlapping and folded style that looked fabulous. The full-sleeved bodycon dress had a ruched design that added to the ensemble’s overall texture. This sassy calf-length midi screamed all things elegant.

Shehnaaz Gill and Tejasswi Prakash show us how to SLAY in vibrant off-shoulder dresses (PC: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram and Viral Bhayani)

Only the School College Ani Life actress can slay so hard in a color as bright and beautiful as yellow. She completed her look with matching pearl droplet earrings, layered rings, and nude strappy heels that looked sincerely spectacular. She also went for a low and sleek ponytail with a middle parting along with a radiant makeup look to elevate her ensemble.

Shehnaaz Gill and Tejasswi Prakash show us how to SLAY in vibrant off-shoulder dresses (PC: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram and Viral Bhayani)

It’s quite safe to say that Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Tejasswi Prakash owned the off-shoulder look and how! We’re undeniably obsessed with their party-ready style. 

But, what do you think about these vibrant looks? Let us know in the comments section below. 

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2024 Best Dressed: Anne Hathaway’s cerulean blue gown to Margot Robbie's dramatic dress

Credits: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram, Viral Bhayani
