Alaya F plays around with pink in gharara set worth Rs 42,500 making it perfect Eid outfit

As everyone knows, Eid is approaching and Bollywood celebrities are spreading festive cheer by attending one iftar party after another. Last night, Alaya F was seen in attendance at director Ali Abbas Zafar’s iftar party, who is also at the helm of her upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Alaya F added a touch of festive glamour to the event, and her outfit has our hearts!

Alaya F’s all-pink look

Alaya F proved that you can never go wrong with a gharara set for any traditional or festive occasion. She chose a pink chanderi silk gharara set from designer Punit Balana’s brand. Her outfit featured a short strappy kurti with a scoop neck adorned with delicate silver resham embroidery. The pink flared gharara pants complemented the kurti and gave Alaya’s silhouette a lovely flow that emphasised her poise and grace.

Completing her look, the Freddy actress draped a matching pink dupatta over her arms, adding a regal element to her ensemble. The dupatta not only enhanced the look but also added a touch of tradition, elevating its overall appeal. Alaya’s kurta is priced at Rs.42,500. Her gharara set achieves the perfect balance between comfortable fit and festive style.

Alaya F’s accessories and glam

Alaya let her gharara take centre stage and opted not to pick up any heavy accessories. The U-turn actress expertly incorporated statement silver jhumkas, which were just perfect for her beautiful gharara. Alaya opted for matching pink make-up to compliment her outfit. She applied pink lipstick, blushed her cheeks, defined her brows, and added dark kajal to her eyes. She let her hair down and her radiant smile and flawless complexion drew attention, also completing her look effortlessly.

Alaya F may be a newcomer to Bollywood, but her fashion sense can rival even the most seasoned veterans. She has an impressive collection of statement pieces in Western wear, such as corsets, skirts, and dresses. However, she also stands out in Indian wear with her unique pieces, including sarees, lehengas and kurta sets. As a style icon, she shines brightly and embraces her individuality through her fashion choices.

For upcoming festivals like Navaratri and Eid, Alaya F’s ethnic style could serve as a statement piece. Now, we’d like to hear from you in the comments: what are your thoughts on Alaya’s ethnic style?