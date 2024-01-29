Amy Jackson, one of the classiest and most fashionably fabulous actresses from the Indian entertainment industry, is always at the forefront when it comes to all high-fashion events and shows. For these occasions, the beyond-beautiful actress knows exactly how to create a timeless fashion statement that leaves onlookers as well as her fans and followers swooning and gasping. This was true for her recent formal ensemble at the Viktor & Rolf Spring/Summer Haute Couture fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week 2024. It’s quite safe to say that we are obsessed with the outfit.

Let’s zoom into the details of the talented model, Amy Jackson’s incomparably classy formal ensemble from the high-fashion event to understand how she was able to leave onlookers stunned. Are you ready? Let’s get up, close, and personal.

Amy Jackson looked seriously classy in a fabulous formal ensemble

The fabulous Robot 2.0 actress recently attended the Viktor & Rolf Spring/Summer Haute Couture fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week, while wearing the classiest oh-so-formal and sophisticated outfit with various hues of blue and white. The Theri actress’ amazing ensemble featured a light blue and white striped full-sleeved shirt.

The shirt also has a pristine white collared neckline. This formal shirt had an asymmetrical design which ended up adding to the talented actress’ overall alluring ensemble. The high neckline also added a layer of sophistication to her chic, formal, and super classy ensemble.

Advertisement

Further, the classy Yevadu actress chose to pair this formal shirt with floor-length grey formal pants. These classy pants had a lined style which also ended up adding to their overall classy look and incomparable texture. The formal lowers also had a straight silhouette that perfectly merged with her shirt’s aesthetic and style.

The high-waisted pants totally elevated the talented Thanga Magan actress’ formal outfit. We’re obsessed with the classy Madrasapattinam actress’ choices.

Amy Jackson’s dark blue coat was the highlight of the entire ensemble

The talented Crakk actress further chose to layer her outfit with a voluptuous dark blue velvet coat with stylish antique-looking gold buttons. The full-sleeved coat had an oversized silhouette which helped the actress master the art of layering. Her trendy outfit served winter-ready vibes with the coat’s oversized silhouette.

In fact, the Freaky Ali actress chose to leave her sassy coat open to display the oh-so-formal and supremely stylish outfit underneath. We love this coat because it’s like a nod to the 18th-century noblemen’s formal attire. But at the same time, it also proves that fashion is androgynous at its very base, irrespective of the era.

The Mission: Chapter 1 actress’ dark-blue coat also had an asymmetrical hemline that perfectly merged with the overall aesthetic of her beyond-chic ensemble. The raised collar added to the overall look while giving us more goals to be inspired by, for the winter season.

However, our absolute favorite style element from the coat has to be the elegant train that trailed behind Amy as she walked ahead with charm, grace, and sheer confidence. The diva’s dark-tinted shades and matching pointed-toed pumps added to the ensemble’s overall allure as well.

It’s quite safe to say that this chic outfit cemented the talented Singh Is Bliing actress as a modern fashion queen, do you agree? What did you think of Amy Jackson’s formal outfit? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani sticks to her ultimate going-out uniform in hot corset top with baggy cargo jeans