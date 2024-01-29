Disha Patani, one of the prettiest and most talented actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to always look seriously hot in her fashion-forward ensembles. The talented diva dares to go beyond trends and wear super fiery and oh-so-bold ensembles that leave us swooning and gasping for more. Keeping up with the same reputation, the actress recently chose to wear a simple yet classy white and blue outfit. This pretty ensemble has us falling head-over-heels in love, don’t you agree?

So, why don’t we take a detailed look at the talented Kung Fu Yoga actress, Disha Patani’s simply classy blue and white ensemble that left her fans and followers begging for more. Are you ready to zoom into her outfit? Well, let’s get right to it.

Disha Patani looked all things hot and fiery in her blue and white outfit

The beautiful Baaghi 2 actress recently set social media ablaze in a stylish blue and white outfit, that left us gushing. This incomparably hot outfit features a gothic-inspired white-colored corset with a super sexy and plunging neckline that adds a layer of sultriness to her super sassy and classy outfit. The beautiful laced-up top hugs the Yodha actress’ curves while accentuating them to sheer perfection. It also has an off-shoulder sleeveless design which adds a layer of femininity to her white piece.

Further, the Kalki 2898 AD actress chose to pair this incredible white corseted top with dark blue colored floor-length denim jeans. These classy jeans also have a wide-legged baggy silhouette, perfectly contrasting with the simply fitted silhouette of her top. Doesn’t the fabulous actress look beyond sexy in this simple yet sassy ensemble? The contrasting blue jeans look great as well. It’s common for her to wear such corseted outfits, and why not? It suits her like a charm and fits her like a glove.

Disha Patani’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle are visibly on point

Furthermore, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress chose to complete her ensemble with matching white strappy sandals. These heels gave her alluring outfit a rather sassy, classy, and harmonious appeal. The Radhe actress also chose to take a minimalistic route while accessorizing her awesome outfit. picking delicate gold layered bracelets that perfectly complement her look. We love the diva’s fashion-forward picks for this one!

The Welcome 3 actress also chose to leave her hair open and style it into natural waves that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. On the other hand, the talented Baaghi 3 actress also chose to flaunt her natural beauty with a subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, and the perfect pink lipstick, which not only complemented but also elevated her super hot outfit. Doesn’t she look like an absolute firecracker in this blue and white outfit?

This fashion-forward choice totally cements the diva’s status as a Gen-Z style icon. So, what did you think of the diva’s super hot blue and white outfit? Would you like to wear something like this for your next party or outing? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

