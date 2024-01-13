Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora to Pooja Hegde; explore 10 best dressed celebs of the week

This week's fashion week was all about the sparkle and splendor. The fashionistas turned attention from the red carpet to the airport with their flawless style. This week's fashion game was dominated by co-ords, fusion outfits, and mini dresses. Everywhere you looked, there was a runway show.

Celebrities confidently showcased their style, dominating the fashion scene effortlessly. Their airport ensembles were impeccable, as if they were gearing up for a red carpet event. It's remarkable how they elevated even the most casual outfits, making them look like a million bucks. Scroll down to discover who reigned supreme in the Bollywood fashion world this week.

Ananya Panday's bright orange mini dress

This week, Ananya Panday stepped out in an utterly gorgeous mini dress. Her attire was stylish yet affordable, with a price tag of Rs. 10K. She also completed her look with shimmering silver gladiator heels embellished with tassels, adding a touch of playfulness. As a result, she secured the best-dressed position for the week.

Malaika Arora's mini dress with jacket

The second position was secured by Malaika Arora, who dazzled this week in a fully embroidered Anita Dongre ensemble. Her outfit comprised a mini dress adorned with colorful thread work embroidery. She layered her mini dress with a jacket to incorporate a fusion twist.

Katrina Kaif's sultry black midi dress

Next in line is Katrina Kaif, who continued her love affair with midi dresses and showed up in a black outfit for the screening of her movie Merry Christmas. Her ensemble featured sultry cut-outs, slits, and lace detailing.

Ranveer Singh's black ensemble

The only man in this week’s best-dressed list ranked in the fourth position. Ranveer Singh attended a wedding this week, opting for a black ethnic Gaurav Gupta ensemble. Nevertheless, the show was stolen by his glossy finished Yves Saint Laurent heeled shoes.

Kriti Sanon's denim on denim look

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon’s denim-on-denim ensemble rocked the airport fashion scene. She wore a white bandeau top, to which she added a sophisticated sleeveless denim jacket paired with a denim mini skirt of nano length.

Shilpa Shetty's modern avatar in black top and blue skirt

The next diva is Shilpa Shetty, who slayed this week with her modernized fashion sense. She wore a black sleeveless bodysuit with crystal embellishments randomly placed on the top. Then she paired it with a glistening blue skirt crafted out of satin fabric that had a thigh-high slit.

Alia Bhatt's brown long coat at airport

The other diva who rocked this week with her airport fashion finesse is none other than the beautiful Alia Bhatt. She wore a brown top and wide-legged pants, overlaying them with Uma Wang’s key-printed long coat. This was not all; her no-makeup and relaxed look won our hearts.

Tripti Dimri’s sensual yellow gown

The national crush, Tripti Dimri walked the ramp this week wearing a yellow-hued gown. Tripti’s gown featured sensual cut-outs with ruffle detailing, and its cost will blow your mind, amounting to a whopping Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Khushi Kapoor in off white sweater with mini skirt

The Gen-Z diva, Khushi Kapoor was spotted at a restaurant this week, wearing a cut-off white sweater as a top. She paired the top with a brown leather skirt, and with her Gen-Z touch, she continues to slay the fashion scene.

Pooja Hegde spells magic in pristine white lehenga set

Last but not the least, Pooja Hegde mesmerized us with her Devnaagri lehenga worth Rs. 72K. She simply showed us how to nail the look with her choice of a pulled-back French braid. Pooja Hegde continues to stun us with her impeccable choice of outfits.

Which look did you find the most interesting and why? Do let us know in the comments section below.

