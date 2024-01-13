Shraddha Kapoor's embellished top with a pleated skirt is all things sassy and blingy

Shraddha Kapoor has stunned us yet again with her most gorgeous look. She recently attended an event and looked incredibly stunning in an all-black ensemble. She completely owned the event with her perfect beauty and amazing personality.

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress's outfit displayed her simple grace and fashion-forward approach. Her figure was enhanced by the black attire, and she emanated confidence with every stride.

Shraddha Kapoor showcased yet again precisely why she is regarded as a fashion star, with her attractive fit, simple hair and beautiful makeup. Continue reading and exploring for more information.

Shraddha Kapoor looked ethereal in all black ensemble

Shraddha Kapoor's new, appealing appearance had us all drooling. She was dressed to the nines in a stunning black top with a scoop neckline, giving just the right dose of sass. The sleeveless beauty was embellished with geometric interconnected circular designs adorned with black sequins and crystals, taking the top to the next level.

This outfit was a match made in fashion heaven when paired with a pleated skirt. As Shraddha moved, the midi-length skirt provided a flowing and sophisticated air, making her seem effortlessly stylish. It was the ideal blend of a glitzy top and a perfectly formal skirt.

Shraddha Kapoor’s accessory style

The Stree diva drove a daring choice when it meant accessorizing her exquisite ensemble: she went accessory-free. The embellished top already served as the star of the night, and adding additional accessories would have been a dig to the ensemble.

She finished the ensemble with a pair of jaw-dropping high boots. These pair of footwear not only brought an additional level of sophistication but also improved her entire style. They were the ideal pick to compliment her already classy dress, with its stiletto heels and pointed toe box.

Shraddha Kapoor’s choice of makeup

Shraddha Kapoor's makeup base was beautifully shining, accentuating her inherent beauty. She flawlessly contoured her cheeks, defining her face with grace. For her eyes, she opted for a glittering silver eyeshadow, adding a touch of shine and drama.

Her brows were precisely shaped, elegantly framing her eyes. Choosing a basic pink lipstick provided a modest burst of color to her overall appearance, keeping it simple yet stylish.

And now let's talk about her short hair. Instead of painstakingly arranging it, she let it fall loosely with a side part, emphasizing her easy appeal.

So, did you like how Shraddha Kapoor styled her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

