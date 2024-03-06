Leading Bollywood actresses have constantly been serving pure perfection with their style statements, lately. They end up setting new trends with every look, making our hearts dance to their formal and fierce rhythm. These stylish celebrity-approved western ensembles with shimmery elements inspire modern fashionistas to go above and beyond and mimic their fashion-forward fabulousness. We’re totally obsessed with these stylish outfits.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s zoom in and take a proper look at the classy formal wear ensembles worn by the chic Athiya Shetty, the classy Rakul Preet Singh, and the stylish Manushi Chhillar for a prestigious event in Mumbai, last night.

Athiya Shetty’s oversized black pantsuit:

The Mubarakan actress’ OOTN for the prestigious event was a classy and slightly oversized black pantsuit that screamed elegance. Her ensemble featured a black fitted waistcoat with white buttons and a deep V-shaped neckline. She layered this short vest with a matching full-sleeved blazer.

The matching buttons, convenient pockets, formal shoulder pads, and comfortable silhouette looked amazing. She paired this with matching floor-length pants with a loose straight fit. The diva added a chic red Gucci bag with black pumps and pearl droplet earrings to complete the look.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh’s black, white, and silver look:

The De De Pyaar De actress served a formal and fiery fashion statement last night, with black micro shorts that have a slightly oversized silhouette. She paired these black lowers with a contrasting white shirt with mini black buttons and a crisp collar with a high and sophisticated neckline. This shirt was tucked into the shorts to make her ensemble look more chic.

The diva layered her look with a well-embellished statement silver crop jacket with shimmery fabric. This classy Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble looked amazing on the diva. She completed her look with gold earrings and matching rings along with sheer stockings, black pumps, and a graphic Gucci bag. Love her look!

Manushi Chhillar’s chic golden mini dress:

The Great Indian Family actress wore a stylish and shimmery party-ready statement outfit for the prestigious event last night. Her look featured a luminous gold sequin embellished mini dress with intricate nature-inspired embroidery. This black mini dress had sleek straps with a square-shaped deep neckline.

The appliqué detailing is the perfect update to this 70s disco glam dress. The relaxed and slightly oversized silhouette of the mini-dress with the flowing skirt and embellished edge was divine. She paired it with long gold statement earrings paired with matching rings and gold pumps. She also added a black and gold sling bag to complete her look. We’re impressed!

We are super inspired by these fabulous formal high-fashion outfits, and we’re undeniably taking notes, aren’t you?

So, which one of these three classy stylish looks is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Yellow co-ord set, white maxi dress to red saree: Top 5 Alia Bhatt Brahmastra looks