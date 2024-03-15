Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have time and again reminded us of the importance of a best friend in your life. Their beautiful friendship is an inspiration to BFFS everywhere, especially in terms of fashion. Standing true to this statement, the actresses proved they were there to slay at Yodha’s premiere. Mouni Roy attended the event to support her best friend’s endeavors, while also serving a fashion look.

Disha Patani looked angelic in a long white satin gown:

The Kung Fu Yoga actress made our hearts flutter as she walked out in a gorgeous white sleeveless satin gown for the premiere of her upcoming movie with Sidharth Malhotra. With the broad straps, cowl-like plunging neckline, backless style with cut-outs, and a mermaid-like fishtail style, this enchanting gown gave ‘unbothered fashion queen vibes’. In fact, the piece’s form-fitting silhouette worked wonders as it hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places.

Disha completed her angelic all-white look with a statement-worthy crystal-encrusted necklace that elevated the gown look by adding a pop of color. She also chose to leave her hair open, styled into a sleek and straight look with curtain bangs set on both sides of her face to frame it perfectly. Even the diva’s subtle makeup look with a radiant base, was flawless. She finished her makeup look by wearing pink lipgloss.

Mouni Roy looked fabulous in a black shimmery co-ord set:

The Brahmastra actress walked into the premiere wearing a head-to-toe black outfit with a slight twist that made sure all eyes were on her. The sequinned and shimmery co-ord set featured a full-sleeved black shirt with a collared neckline and velvet at the edges of her sleeves. This was further tucked into a matching mini-skirt with well-formed pleats that made her look sexier than ever. The diva also went with a subtle makeup look, with a dewy base, heavily blushed, baked, and highlighted cheeks, and the prettiest pink matte lipstick.

She added a statement ring and black pumps to complete her sassy outfit. But that’s not all, she also accessorized her outfit with the Lizard Red Mini Lady Dior bag with stylish gold hardware. This elegant piece with top handles and beautiful hues of red, approximately worth Rs. 4,22,450, looks amazing with Mouni’s outfit, elevating it perfectly. She also tied her hair up into a low and elegant bun wrapped with a black bow to go with this look, and we love it!

The BFFs look like each other’s Yin and Yang in all-black and all-white outfits, don’t they? Their friendship makes us want to style up with our bestie as well. Only if we could get out of our beds and change into anything else other than pajamas!

So, what did you think of Mouni Roy and Disha Patani’s latest style statements? Which one’s your favorite? Let us know in the comments.

