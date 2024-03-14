Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved and followed fashionistas in Bollywood. The diva’s fashion statements act like a guidebook for modern fashionistas around the globe who want to embrace the power of everything hot and trendy. This is exactly why everyone’s so excited about Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy and of course, the maternity fashion fabulousness that is sure to unfold.

The Fighter actress has already been making quite a mark with her maternity fashion statement. Let’s have a closer look at some of the classiest pregnancy-friendly statements served by Deepika Padukone.

6 fiery maternity fashion statements served by Deepika Padukone

The Sabyasachi saree for BAFTA:

The Om Shanti Om actress recently wore a shimmery white sequin-laden saree, beautifully crafted for her by the creative genius of Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Deepika’s magical drape featured a backless bralette-like blouse with a halter and plunging neckline that looked hotter than ever. The sparkly drape quite honestly made us gasp.

The black Gauri & Nainika gown:

The Happy New Year actress attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merhcant’s pre-wedding festivities and for the first day, she rocked the classy coquette-core aesthetic in a gown that highlighted her figure.

For the star-studded night, she wore a majestic black Gauri & Nainika gown which featured a plunging neckline with broad straps and a free-flowing well-pleated skirt that looked fabulous.

The beige Sabyasachi co-ord set:

For the second day of the pre-wedding celebrations, the Jawan actress wore a classy beige co-ord set, created exclusively for her by Sabyasachi. Deepika exuded boss babe vibes in this off-white set that featured a full-sleeved shirt which was layered with a lightweight jacket.

She paired this with wide-leg trousers and matching tan heels to complete the look. The diva also added black sunglasses and minimalistic accessories to complete the safari-ready look.

The gold and black Sabyasachi lehenga:

The Pathaan actress looked incomparably gorgeous in a black and gold embellished lehenga set that was also courtesy of one of her favorite brands i.e. Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Deepika’s set featured a floor-length black lehenga, laden with intricate gold work, exuding sheer elegance. This was paired with a champagne gold blouse and gold tissue dupatta that looked amazing. She added statement gold jewelry with bold smokey eyes to complete the look.

The red Rimple and Harpreet Narula saree:

The Bajirao Mastani actress made quite a splash at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s finale event on day 3. This outfit featured a bright red gharchola saree by Rimple and Harpreet.

It’s quite safe to say that Padukone nailed the ‘heritage Indian attire’ theme of the event with the drape. This classy piece was laden with intricate gold hand embroidery, and we love the flashy style!

The black pantsuit from The Frankie Shop:

The Chennai Express actress made quite the mark at Fighter’s screening while wearing a head-to-toe black formal ensemble with a classy and comfortable oversized silhouette.

Padukone’s classy pantsuit featured a classy full-sleeved blazer with a deep V-shaped neckline. This was paired with matching wide-legged pants that spelled glamor. The minimalistic accessories and bold red lipstick looked just perfect.

So, are you feeling inspired by Deepika Padukone’s incomparable maternity style?

Which one of these outfits is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away