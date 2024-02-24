Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 24: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew's Teaser OUT; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash

On the twenty-fourth day of February, Bollywood witnessed several noteworthy events. The teaser for Crew, featuring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was released, generating excitement among fans. Additionally, Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 61st birthday in the presence of Bollywood celebrities, marking the occasion with joy and camaraderie. Let's delve into the significant moments that unfolded in Bollywood on February 24th.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 24, 2024

1. Crew Teaser OUT

The makers of Crew unveiled the teaser of the film, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. Brimming with witty dialogues, humor, and an energetic soundtrack, the teaser promises an exhilarating adventure. It hints at a whirlwind journey filled with unexpected twists and turns.

2. Bollywood celebs attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 61st birthday celebration was a star-studded affair, with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and many others graced the occasion with their presence, adding glitz and glamour to the celebration.

3. Rihanna, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding

As per News18, the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to be graced by renowned international figures such as Rihanna and magician David Blaine. Alongside them, the event will feature stellar performances by some of India's most prominent musicians, including Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Pritam, Hariharan, Ajay-Atul, and more.

4. Bhumi Pednekar confirms having Hollywood aspirations

In a recent interview with News18, Bhumi Pednekar spoke about her Hollywood aspirations. She said: "I do have Hollywood aspirations. I feel it is the best time for artists to be ambitious because the world is now a melting pot of cultures, diversity, and authenticity. Actors now can have a very active career internationally because of the kind of films and series that are being made or the kind of roles that are being written for them."

5. Rakul Preet Singh prepares halwa for Chauka Chardhana ritual

Rakul Preet Singh delighted her Instagram followers by offering a heartwarming peek into her post-wedding tradition. She shared a photo of a bowl filled with halwa, captioning it "Chauka Chardhana."

