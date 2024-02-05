The worlds of fashion and entertainment have always been intertwined. This may explain why popular fashion and beauty trends portrayed by beloved characters from popular shows and movies end up inspiring talented actors and actresses to make bold fashion statements. We love seeing this creativity. Continuing this trend, talented and fashionable Bollywood actresses such as Kriti Sanon and Tara Sutaria have recently been sporting gorgeous flower accessories inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic character Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City.

The fabulous character first wore dramatic flowerets in the cult classic show, Sex and The City and then, she recently revived the iconic trend in the sequel show, And Just Like That. We’re so excited to see this trend popping up in Bollywood. So, what are we holding out for? Let’s zoom in and take a detailed look at how the beautiful divas of Bollywood incorporated Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic flowerets trend into their ensembles. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

4 Bollywood divas who aced the famous flowerets trend

Tara Sutaria’s ‘black beauty’ look:

The SOTY 2 actress, Tara Sutaria, was recently seen wearing a spectacular all-black ensemble which featured a beautiful black-colored mini-dress. This fitted dress had sleek straps and sultry cut-outs on both sides of her waist. It also had a ribbed texture along with a super sexy plunging neckline.

The dress also had an asymmetrical hemline which created a gorgeous train that trailed behind the actress as she walked. She also added matching sheer stockings and a black choker with a dramatic floweret on the neck to elevate this look. Doesn’t she look sincerely gorgeous?

Kriti Sanon’s chic frosted diva look:

The Do Patti actress, Kriti Sanon, was recently seen wearing an incomparably pretty ice-blue colored mini-dress. This ruffled mini-dress had a layered design that made it look simply adorable. The upper-thigh length piece also had a halter neckline with a huge matching floweret in the middle.

This dramatic floweret elevated the whole look while adding a layer of femininity to the diva’s delicate ensemble. She also added chunky bejeweled white block heel sandals to complete her frosted look. Doesn’t the diva look just amazing?

Bhumi Pednekar’s multicolored look:

Badhaai Do actress, Bhumi Pednekar recently posted pictures in a gorgeous nature-inspired colorful ensemble that gained attention on social media. The look featured a beautiful pastel co-ord set with a full-sleeved cropped top and an ankle-length skirt with a flowy silhouette.

The cropped top included timeless shoulder pads, ruffled balloon sleeves and a square plunging neckline. The whole set was covered in a vibrant multicolored floral print. Bhumi accessorized with a dramatic pink floral neck accessory that elevated the outfit flawlessly. The overall styling was creative and admirable.

Malaika Arora’s monochromatic look:

Actress Malaika Arora recently wore an exceptionally chic white gown. The floor-length sleeveless gown featured a tube-top plunging neckline with cut-outs at the midriff adding sultriness. It also boasted an elaborate train trailing behind Malaika as she walked with confidence.

The form-fitting gown highlighted her curves perfectly, complementing the look. The dress also incorporated contrasting black floral details amidst the cut-outs, enhancing the visual appeal and spectacle of the ensemble. The final styling made a strong fashion statement that demands attention.

So, what did you think of this beyond-interesting and classy trend? Are you feeling inspired to jump on the floweret trend train? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinion with us, through the comments section below, right away.

