The 66th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 4, and the awards night brought a lot of glamor, style statements, fashionable appearances, and beyond-special red-carpet looks. However, at the end of the day, only some of these jaw-droppingly gorgeous looks ended up being deserving of a spot on the best-dressed lists.

Talented stars like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and others went all out to serve us the most spectacular looks. We’re legit still swooning over the fashionable spectacle. So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s zoom in and take a closer look at all the best-dressed celebrities who ended up setting the red carpet on fire at the star-studded event. Are you ready? Let’s just get right on it.

Top 10 best looks from the Grammys 2024 red-carpet

Miley Cyrus:

Miley Cyrus served some modern-day Cleopatra look on this red carpet as she chose to wear a gold custom Maison Margiela bejeweled ensemble. This gorgeous gold dress was made with netted jewelry and beadwork. The barely there dress with a cone bra had us gasping.

In fact, the crystal droplets on her shoulders and the high neckline with the fiery double slit at the hemline were all things feisty. It would also be a crime to miss the dramatic Dolly Parton hair. The talented diva made every head turn the minute she walked in.

Taylor Swift:

Taylor Swift arrived at the Grammys red carpet and all the chatter stopped with the focus solely on her. She opted for a pristine-white sleeveless and structured floor-length gown with a sexy thigh-high side slit which helped the diva flaunt her long and toned legs.

The classy and fitted Schiaparelli gown also helped the diva showcase her oh-so-enviable curves and figure. She also chose to elevate the look with long black opera gloves, and a layered choker. It’s quite safe to say that this look is undeniably Reputation-coded and iconic and we’re gushing here.

Dua Lipa:

Dua Lipa, felt very Joan Of The Arc for the evening as she chose to wear a custom Courreges dress for the event. This was a floor-length gown that was entirely made of heavy metal with a deep and plunging V-shaped neckline and simply alluring cuts on both sides of the lower waist.

The dress legit shimmered as the star walked in to dance the night away. She also added a kissing fish-inspired encrusted Tiffany and Co. necklace to add some extra drama to her classy ensemble. We can’t get over this exceptional moment.

Billie Eilish:

The talented musician, Billie Eilish always dares to be different and that’s what makes her red-carpet ensembles so applause-worthy. She walked into the event wearing a white long shirt with a black tie paired with wide-legged black pants and formal black boots to complete the look.

But, that’s not all, the diva also chose to layer this with a custom-made black oversized varsity jacket with baby pink sleeves, heart-shaped buttons, and ‘Barbie’ written on the chest, from Chrome Hearts. She’s rooting for the home team.

Olivia Rodrigo:

The simply elegant Olivia Rodrigo made our hearts do a happy dance as she walked into the Grammy venue. She opted for a fabulous all-white look with a body-hugging floor-length gown that made us swoon. This vintage Versace gown looked indescribably gorgeous on the diva as it accentuated her curves.

This elegant piece was covered in delicate red sequins that legit shimmered as the diva walked ahead with sheer confidence. The sleek hairstyle, bold and glossy red lip along with the diamond and ruby studs all worked together to bring this magical look to life.

Doja Cat:

The boldest and fiercest Doja Cat arrived on the Grammys red carpet and totally spiced it up. The talented queen chose to show off a lot of skin as she wore a custom Dilara Findikoglu ensemble for the star-studded event. The nude-colored corseted gown had a low-cut sleeveless neckline with a body-hugging fit that accentuated the diva’s curves.

The lower half had a sheer skirt which helped her flaunt her legs with a ruffled train trailing behind her as she walked. The earrings and statement rings added more drama. It’s safe to say that Doja is Doja-ing and we’re legit worshipping this one.

Janelle Monáe:

The gorgeous rapper is known for the ability to carry stylish ensembles in darker shades like a boss. This is exactly what we ended up seeing for the red carpet look at The 66th Grammy Awards as well. She opted for a simply spectacular black-colored embellished Giorgio Armani Privé gown.

This classy leather ensemble had a sexy plunging bustier which was thoroughly laden with black sequins and well-embellished at the trim with shimmery silver beads. Moreover, the classy piece’s waistline also had floral accents which were made entirely out of black and silver crystals. She further chose to add a blingy choker to elevate the look, and we’re super impressed.

Victoria Monét:

The talented Victoria Monét chose to leave onlookers mesmerized in a custom bronze-colored Versace floor-length corseted gown. This elegant piece had a ribbed and strapless bodice along with a flowy skirt. However, our favorite element was the train that trailed behind her as she walked with panache.

She added some shimmer to the look with a diamond-encrusted snake necklace, matching large diamond studs, and statement rings. Her silver manicure was a plus. She twinned with her daughter, Hazel, and we’re still aww-ing here.

Paris Jackson:

Paris Jackson managed to steal the spotlight at the 66th Grammy Awards as she walked in an elegant black-colored Celine gown. This fiery floor-length piece had an off-the-shoulder neckline along with a strategically placed cut-out design at her waist which flaunted her oh-so-enviable curves.

Meanwhile, the thigh-high side slit also accentuated her legs. The diva also chose to elevate her classy ensemble by covering up 80 tattoos with Cover FX for this red-carpet moment. And, we’re simply mind-blown.

Paris Hilton:

The beyond-beautiful businesswoman, Paris Hilton walked out on the Grammys red carpet and gave a shout-out to girl-power while wearing an insanely beautiful and shimmery floor-length sequinned aquamarine gown. Her gown also featured sleek straps, a super sultry sweetheart neckline, and fiery cut-outs on both sides of her waist.

She added more pizzazz to her outfit with white diamond droplet earrings, a large diamond cuff, and a light blue glittery clutch with the word ‘Hilton’ emblazoned in gold on the front. We can always count on the diva to bring the sparkles. Dare we say mermaidcore?

It’s quite safe to say that this was a truly star-studded red carpet and we’re legit flabbergasted by all the iconic looks that were served today. But, what did you think?

Which one was your favorite look? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section, right away.

